"Where is the transparency?" Family, supporters demand answers in fatal police shooting

The family of James Williams, along with supporters and activists, attended Canton City Council meeting on Feb. 7, 2022, to demand more transparency in the 46-year-old's man death on Jan. 1. Williams was shot and killed by an unnamed Canton police officer.

CANTON – It has been a little over a month since a Canton police officer shot and killed 46-year-old James Williams.

His family is frustrated with the investigation. They want answers. They also want the officer's identity confirmed.

Flanked by supporters and activists, the family expressed their frustration with Canton City Council on Monday night.

Justice for Roe: "We're mourning another Black man." Candlelight vigil held for 46-year-old James Williams

More: Why hasn't Canton named officer involved fatal shooting?

"If it were one of us who killed an officer, our names would've been out there within 24 hours," widow Marquetta Williams said outside the council chambers. "It has been 37 days."

Marquetta Williams, the widow of 46-year-old James Williams, described her life as "hell" since her husband was shot and killed by a Canton police officer on Jan. 1, 2022.

City officials cite state law

The officer, who was placed on administrative leave, has not been identified. City officials have said the officer is an uncharged suspect and his identity is protected by state law.

Body cam footage: Officer shoots before yelling, "Police! Get down now!"

The city doesn't dispute that one of its officers fatally shot Williams.

Williams, who is Black, was shot and killed on New Year's Day while firing an AR-15 into the air on the side of his Canton home. He was behind a wooden fence.

Family members said the gunfire was in celebration of the event.

The unidentified officer fired at least four times through the fence striking Williams, who later died.

"It was six minutes into the new year," activist Sierra Mason told City Council.

She asked: "Where is the transparency that you told us we would have in 2020 and 2021? We demand answers. This family deserves answers."

Council statement criticized as weak

Skyler Bruce, another activist, criticized a statement released late last month by five City Council members who asked for patience during the state investigation.

"While we will not rush to judgment prior to a full and fair investigation being concluded, we will be paying close attention to this process and expect it to move as swiftly as possible to give our citizens the answers they deserve," according to the statement from council members.

Story continues

Bruce called the statement "weak" and lacking substance.

"It look more like to me, 'Please, I want to be re-elected,'" she told City Council.

Sierra Mason, an activist, addresses Canton City Council on Feb. 7, 2022, regarding the death investigation of 46-year-old James Williams, who was shot and killed by an unnamed Canton police officer on Jan. 1, 2022. Mason said the officer's name should be made public.

"Our sympathy is with the family."

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case and will send a report to the Stark County Prosecutor's Office which will determine if charges should be filed against the officer.

Mayor Thomas Bernabei reiterated Monday night the officer is not charged with a crime and his identity would not be made public. But he understood the family's frustration.

"Our sympathy is with the family for their loss," he said.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Family of James Williams seeks more transparency, officer's name