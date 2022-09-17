Where is Tropical Storm Fiona headed?
Tropical Storm Fiona is about to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Caribbean, but if it stays intact after that, there's a chance it could pose a risk to the U.S. in a week.
Tropical Depression Seven strengthened to Tropical Storm Fiona late Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Fiona is heading into the Caribbean, bringing with it flooding rain and high winds.
Alaska is bracing for one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in over a decade. A Pacific typhoon is bringing strong winds, heavy rains and huge waves to the western part of the state. Inland areas could get walloped with heavy snow.
Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of Alaska Fairbanks climate specialist Rick Thoman said is also influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm now is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California. “All this warm air that’s been brought north by this ex-typhoon is basically inducing a chain reaction in the jet stream downstream from Alaska,” he said.
Fiona could become Category 1 storm next week. Its current path takes it north toward the Bahamas east of Florida.
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the potential for a powerful storm to bring rain and what would be the season's first mountain snow to Northern California from this weekend into early next week. A sprawling area of low pressure in the eastern Pacific Ocean is expected to track southeast this weekend and remain off the Pacific Northwest coast. It is then predicted to stall out and perhaps even track a bit to the west before it eventually moves onshore in Northern California. Thi
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona developed Wednesday night as it made its way toward the Caribbean.
Many Americans might be wishing for cooler weather in the second full month of meteorological fall, but October is not expected to grant that wish, according to the latest temperature outlook.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says some models are predicting that this storm could bring us new daily and monthly rainfall records.
Powerful Super Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation into early next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that lives and property will be at risk throughout the country as the typhoon, which as of early Saturday local time was the equivalent strength of a Category 4 major hurricane (maximum sustained winds of 130-156 mph or 209-251 km/h) on the Saffir-Simp
The Mosquito fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills has burned 67,669 acres and is 20% contained.
In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. “It wasn't a water bomb, it was a tsunami," Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian state radio about the sudden downpour Thursday evening that devastated his town in the Marche region near the Adriatic Sea.
With more than 6.7 million acres in the U.S. engulfed by wildfires so far this year, the active fire season continues without much relief for Western states plagued by warm and dry weather that has driven explosive fire growth in recent weeks.
Along California's coast, homes costing millions of dollars teeter on the edge of cliffs as plans for what to do next face delays.
Story at a glance Tropical Storm Fiona could drench parts of Puerto Rico in up to 10 inches of water causing flooding and mudslides. Tropical Storm Fiona is only the sixth named storm this Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is moving westward with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 miles an hour, according…