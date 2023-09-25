Where is Tropical Storm Philippe? National Hurricane Center has its eye on the path

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continued to soak the Northeast on Monday, hurricane forecasters were keeping watch on Tropical Storm Philippe and two other systems in the Atlantic basin.

Fortunately, none of the systems, including Philippe, were likely to pose a threat to the U.S. or any other land areas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The active 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is setting records: The 17 named storms so far in 2023 tie 2005 for the third-most Atlantic named storms through Sept. 23 on record, trailing 2020 (23 named storms) and 2021 (18 named storms), according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Ophelia not quite done yet

After bringing a dreary, soggy weekend to much of the East Coast, lingering rain continued Monday for parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England as Ophelia's remnants slowly moved offshore, the National Weather Service said.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said ripple effects will still be felt. "Although Ophelia will continue to lose wind intensity through early week, gusty winds and drenching rain can continue to impact many communities near the coast from the mid-Atlantic into southern New England," he said.

Coastal flood watches and advisories lingered across parts of the northern Mid-Atlantic and mostly over Long Island, New York, on Monday, the Weather Prediction Center said.

Ophelia made landfall just before dawn on Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, with sustained winds estimated at 70 mph, which is near hurricane-strength of 74 mph. A wind gust of 83 mph was recorded at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, the weather service reported.

Tropical Storm Philippe spins in the open Atlantic

Tropical Storm Philippe, the 17th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was spinning in the open Atlantic Ocean Monday and is expected to turn north, away from any land areas.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the center of Philippe was located far out to sea, about 1,160 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, the hurricane center said. The storm's maximum wind speed was 50 mph and it was headed west-northwest at 10 mph.

Special note on the NHC cone: The forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Hurricane center also tracking two other systems

Forecasters at the hurricane center are also tracking two other systems, one in the Gulf of Mexico and one far out in the Atlantic Ocean. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is not expected to strengthen or develop, the hurricane center said.

The system far out in the Atlantic, past Philippe, shows some signs of strengthening, and is forecast to become a tropical depression within the next few days. This tropical wave would also likely take a turn to the north if it were to develop, AccuWeather said.

If it becomes a named tropical storm, the next name on the list of storms for 2023 is Rina.

Contributing: C. A. Bridges, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Philippe: Hurricane forecasters are tracking its path