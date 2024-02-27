Where do Trump and Haley stand on climate change?

As Michigan voters participate in the 2024 Republican primary, the divergent approaches of the leading candidates, former President Donald Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, on the issue of climate change are under scrutiny.

The GOP frontrunner maintains a stance against most climate change legislation, consistent with his position during his presidency. Notably, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, a global climate initiative aimed at addressing climate change, a decision later reversed by President Joe Biden. Trump rolled back numerous environmental regulations throughout his tenure, citing support for the nation's energy industry. His rhetoric has consistently minimized the severity of climate change and its global implications.

In contrast, Haley acknowledges the reality of human-caused climate change while advocating for U.S. energy independence. Her campaign platform emphasizes cutting what she describes as "Biden's wasteful green energy subsidies and regulations" and promoting domestic oil production while streamlining pipeline permitting processes. However, Haley also expresses openness to alternative energy sources like carbon capture and nuclear energy as potential alternatives to fossil fuels.

An early voting station set up on the campus of the University of Michigan for the US Presidential primary election is seen in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 20, 2024.

Furthermore, Haley stresses the importance of engaging with other nations, particularly significant emitters like China and India, to address climate change on a global scale. She views diplomatic efforts as crucial in encouraging emissions reductions and fostering international cooperation in combating climate change.

As Michigan Republicans weigh their options at the polls, the contrasting positions of Trump and Haley on climate change present voters with distinct choices. Trump's emphasis on deregulation and traditional energy sources contrasts with Haley's approach, which acknowledges the need to address climate change while prioritizing energy independence and exploring alternative solutions.

