Where do Trump and Haley stand on the economy?

Michigan voters are heading to the polls for the 2024 Republican primary. With the economy being a central issue for many voters, understanding the divergent approaches of these two contenders is crucial in making informed decisions.

Former President Donald Trump, known for his business background and the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul passed during his presidency, continues to emphasize his track record on economic matters. Trump's economic policies centered around tax cuts and deregulation, aiming to spur economic growth and job creation.

His administration's signature achievement, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, provided significant tax relief for corporations and individuals, but also faced criticism for its impact on the national debt, which continued to rise during his tenure. Additionally, Trump's skepticism of free trade agreements led to trade tensions, particularly with China, culminating in a trade war.

Poll worker Mary Jackson helps a Michigan primary voter at the new polling place at Potter Park Zoo on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Lansing.

On the other hand, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has presented herself as a staunch advocate for traditional Republican economic principles. With a background in accounting, Haley has consistently called for tax cuts, reduced government regulation, and a balanced budget. Emphasizing policies aimed at supporting "working families."

Haley's platform includes proposals to lower tax rates for individuals and small businesses and eliminate federal gas and diesel taxes. Notably, she has criticized Trump's economic policies, particularly his handling of the national debt, promising to veto any spending bills that exceed pre-pandemic levels if elected president.

Trump's focus on tax cuts and deregulation resonates with his supporters, while Haley's commitment to fiscal responsibility and reducing government intervention appeals to traditional conservative principles.

