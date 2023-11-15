Where is Tusky Valley High School? What to know about the community

Six people were killed in a crash Tuesday that involved a charter bus, a tractor-trailer, another commercial vehicle, and two passenger vehicles on Interstate 70 westbound in Licking County.

Six people were killed in a crash Tuesday that involved a charter bus, a tractor-trailer, another commercial vehicle, and two passenger vehicles on Interstate 70 westbound in Licking County, about a half-mile before the Route 310 Etna interchange.

The charter bus was occupied by a driver and 54 students, teachers and chaperones on their way to the last day of the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus. They came from Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools.

Here's what to know about Tusky Valley High School and Tuscarawas County.

Students walk the football field during the community prayer vigil, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Tuscarawas Valley Schools football stadium in Zoarville, Ohio.

Where is Tusky Valley High School?

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, better known locally as Tusky Valley, is a district of nearly 1,250 students across all its schools. Fifty-four students were on the charter bus to go to the convention in Columbus.

The high school is located in Zoarville, about a 25-minute drive from Canton.

What to know about Tuscarawas County

Tuscarawas County is a rural area and is designated as one of Ohio's 32 Appalachian counties. The county's population is approximately 92,000 people.

Manufacturing is the top industry in the county, making up about 23% of the workforce, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services data.

According to the county's website, it is home to Schoenbrunn, the first Protestant settlement in Ohio. John Glenn, a Muskingum County native, also took his first flying lesson in New Philadelphia, the largest city in the county.

How many people were killed in the Ohio bus crash?

Three students on the bus were killed: John W. Mosely, 18, and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, both of Mineral City; and Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol Granville Post.

The other three killed were a teacher and two other chaperones who were accompanying the students in one of the two passenger vehicles involved in the crash. They are: Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

