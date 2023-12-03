Where Tyreek Hill stands in his quest for 2,000 yards after Dolphins’ win over Commanders

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made it a point before the season started that he wanted to be the first player in NFL history to record 2,000 receiving yards in a season.

After a dozen games, he remains on pace to accomplish that feat.

Hill caught five passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins’ 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Through 12 games, he has 1,481 receiving yards. At an average of 123.4 yards per game, Hill his on pace for 2,098 yards over the course of the full 17-game season assuming he plays in each of Miami’s final five games: home games against the Tennessee Titans (Dec. 11), New York Jets (Dec. 17) and Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24), a road game against the Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 31) and a home game against the Buffalo Bills (either Jan. 6 or 7).

Sunday marked Hill’s eighth game with at least 100 receiving yards and fifth with at least 150 yards. His 12 receiving touchdowns lead the NFL.

Calvin Johnson holds the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season, with 1,964 over 16 games in the 2012 season — an average of 122.8 yards per game, less than a yard behind Hill’s current per-game pace.

Tyreek Hill game-by-game breakdown in 2023

▪ Sept. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers: 11 catches, 215 yards, two touchdowns

▪ Sept. 17 at New England Patriots: Five catches, 40 yards, one touchdown

▪ Sept. 24 vs. Denver Broncos: Nine catches, 157 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 1 at Buffalo Bills: Three catches, 58 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Oct. 8 vs New York Giants: Eight catches, 181 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 15 vs Carolina Panthers: Six catches, 163 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 22 at Philadelphia Eagles: 11 catches, 88 yards, one touchdown

▪ Oct. 29 vs New England Patriots: Eight catches 112 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 5 vs Kansas City Chiefs (in Germany): Eight catches, 62 yards, zero touchdowns

▪ Nov. 19 vs Las Vegas Raiders: 10 catches, 146 yards, one touchdown

▪ Nov. 24 at New York Jets: Nine catches 102 yards, one touchdown

▪ Dec. 3 at Washington Commanders: Five catches, 157 yards, two touchdowns