Where in the U.S. to Spot Tonight's Potential Magnetic Storm Aurora



Aurora spotted earlier this year in Alaska.

A strong geomagnetic storm will hit Earth tonight following a significant solar flare that occurred on Tuesday, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center reported today.



Large geomagnetic storms can cause aurorae on Earth as the radiation interacts with components of the atmosphere, causing large light shows in the sky. According to a NOAA release, the storm could generate auroras that are visible over the “upper Midwest from Illinois west to Oregon.” In other words, a sweeping northern portion of the country could be in for a real treat, depending on local weather. You can check regular updates on the aurora forecast on the Space Weather Prediction Center website.

Besides causing dazzling light shows, solar flares can disrupt radio communications and the power grid. In August, two large solar flares caused radio blackouts across North America. Perhaps obviously, the flares also disrupt the operations of satellites orbiting Earth.

NOAA forecasters are keeping an eye on data from the DSCOVR satellite and real time data from the solar wind to stay up-to-date on the storm’s arrival on Earth.

