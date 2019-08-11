Where Will Under Armour Be in 5 Years?

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) was once hailed as the "next Nike" by bullish analysts. However, the Wall Street darling eventually fell out of favor, and its stock has been cut in half over the past five years. Let's discuss how Under Armour disappointed the bulls, and whether or not it can redeem itself in the next five years.

A rough five years

Under Armour made several major mistakes over the past five years. First, founder and CEO Kevin Plank promoted the idea that UA was a tech company instead of a footwear and apparel maker.

Plank declared that UA's products were made of futuristic-sounding materials like "charged foam", and poured money into wearable devices and fitness apps. The connected fitness unit that housed those digital efforts became a money pit, and UA finally started winding down the business in late 2017.

UA then failed to respond to consumer criticisms about its designs, especially regarding its flagship Curry shoes. UA hired a new chief designer earlier this year to address those concerns, but it's unclear if the company can impress consumers again.

UA remained too dependent on the North American market, which still generated 69% of its sales last quarter. That left it fully exposed to the liquidation of Sports Authority in 2016, as well as fresh efforts from Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Adidas (OTC: ADDYY) to increase their North American sales. UA tried to diversify its business away from footwear by expanding its apparel business, but that effort also ran into tough competition from Lululemon, Nike, Adidas, and other athleisure apparel makers.

Back in 2016, Plank claimed that Under Armour would nearly double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by 2018. The actual figure was just $5.2 billion, representing just 4% growth from 2017. In addition to unfulfilled promises, Plank alienated UA's own endorsers and some customers by praising President Trump in early 2017. All those missteps caused UA's revenue and operating income growth to slow to a crawl over the past five years:

YOY growth 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 34% 28% 22% 3% 4% Operating income 34% 15% 3% (93%) N/A (loss)

Source: UA annual reports.

Will the next five years be any better?

Under Armour plans to improve its North American business, expand its overseas presence, grow its direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue, and expand its apparel business -- all while cutting costs to expand its margins.

