Where are the vaccine slots for ages 55-64? They’re coming, but aren’t open right now

If you are between 55 and 64 and trying to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment Tuesday morning, you’ll need to wait a little longer.

Jackson Health System did not immediately roll out a second wave of slots for the younger range. But the health network still plans to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday for those 55-64 with certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID complications. Those appointments may not open until Tuesday evening.

“Our platform opened this morning with appointments for today — and our criteria for vaccination remains strictly for Florida residents age 65 and older,” the hospital system said in a statement. “This evening, we will once again open our platform with our new expanded criteria for vaccination, and Florida residents who meet the criteria will be able to make appointments for tomorrow.”

People 55 to 64 who have one of 13 “at risk” medical conditions can schedule an appointment through the online portal when the slots open.

Miami’s Jackson is opening vaccines to high-risk residents 55 and over. Here’s what you need

The confusion began shortly before 8:30 a.m. when Jackson announced its online portal https://jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/ opened for a limited number of appointments for seniors 65 and older. Twitter users began asking the hospital if it was still planning to offer vaccines to those who are at least 55 with the “at risk” conditions.

The hospital had previously announced that those slots would open Tuesday, but didn’t specify at what time appointments would become available.

Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network eventually posted a tweet clarifying the situation. While appointments Tuesday morning were just for seniors 65 and older, the younger range with medical conditions will have a chance later in the day to book slots.

To make sure you don’t miss your chance, Jackson recommends checking its social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram Stories, for updates on vaccine appointment availability.

Recommended Stories

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    The protection from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine increased to 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • Moderna Prepares To Increase Doses In Each COVID-19 Vaccine Vial To Counter Production Woes

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) said that following positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it is pursuing a plan to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 15 in each vial from the present 10 doses. What Happened: The plan was disclosed as part of the biotechnology company’s written testimony ahead of a House hearing scheduled for Tuesday. One vial of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine is currently enough to inoculate five people. The plan to increase the number of doses in each vial will enable Moderna to produce and deliver the vaccine more quickly and also help ease a manufacturing bottleneck. Moderna said in mid-February that while short-term delays in the final stages of production at the company’s fill and finish contractor Catalent delayed the release of some doses, it expects to resolve these delays in the near term and not impact its monthly delivery targets. Why it Matters: The U.S. is facing a vaccine crunch as only 72 million doses were shipped by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna despite the promise to deliver 200 million doses by the end of March, Reuters reported in February. Several states have complained about not having enough doses to keep up with the pace of demand. In addition, labeling confusion had resulted in hospital pharmacists discarding one in every six doses of the vaccine made jointly by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), StatNews reported earlier. But the FDA later advised that every dose obtainable may be fully used, given the public health emergency. President Joe Biden reportedly announced in mid-February that his administration has secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna for a total of 600 million COVID-19 vaccines. The 600 million doses of the two-shot vaccines would be enough to inoculate 300 million people. Pfizer in a written testimony ahead of the hearing also said it expected to ramp up the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, shipping about 13 million doses a week by mid-March. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its supply could be enough to inoculate 20 million people by the end of next month. Price Action: Moderna shares closed 8.8% lower at $159.37 on Monday, but rose 0.6 percent in the after-hours session. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Might Be Tanking But These Ethereum Killers Are Posting Major Gains TodayElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Modified COVID-19 vaccines may get nod from FDA without repeating full trials

    COVID-19 vaccines adapted for new coronavirus variants can receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration without repeating full clinical trials.

  • Many Kids Ask Fewer Questions When They Start School. Here's How Teachers Can Foster Their Curiosity

    A student raises her hand in her virtual classroom at the Roxbury YMCA in Boston on Sept. 21, 2020. Boston Public School students learn remotely on their first day of school at the Roxbury YMCA on Monday. The Roxbury Y is among nearly 100 programs across Boston providing school-day space while public schools are closed for more than 6,000 students so their parents can work and the students can receive help, be supervised, and have fun playing with other kids.

  • Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say.

    Getting two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by about 95%, but not completely.

  • 2 Reasons Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Prospects Just Got Even Better

    It's the exact opposite of Murphy's law (the name is "Murphy" spelled backward). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) seems to be experiencing the effects of Yhprum's law with the COVID-19 vaccine it developed and marketed with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered nothing but good news for their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty (BNT162b2) so far.

  • Jackson Health says these 13 medical conditions make you eligible for a COVID vaccine

    Starting Tuesday, anyone 55 to 64 with one of 13 medical conditions can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network.

  • People who wear glasses less likely to catch COVID-19, new study suggests

    People who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to get coronavirus, according to a new study conducted in India. The preliminary study suggests that glass-wearers may have the extra protection because they tend to touch their eyes less frequently than most people. “Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection” for COVID-19, the ...

  • Philippines offers nurses in exchange for vaccines from Britain, Germany

    The Philippines will let thousands of its healthcare workers, mostly nurses, take up jobs in Britain and Germany if the two countries agree to donate much-needed coronavirus vaccines, a senior official said on Tuesday. The Philippines, which has among Asia's highest number of coronavirus cases, has relaxed a ban on deploying its healthcare workers overseas, but still limits the number of medical professionals leaving the country to 5,000 a year. Alice Visperas, director of the labour ministry's international affairs bureau, said the Philippines was open to lifting the cap in exchange for vaccines from Britain and Germany, which it would use to inoculate outbound workers and hundreds of thousands of Filipino repatriates.

  • Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring

    Moderna and Pfizer plan to significantly boost vaccine shipments to the U.S. government by this spring, according to written testimony from company executives released Tuesday ahead of a House committee hearing on vaccines.Where it stands: Pfizer expects to increase its weekly vaccine delivery from 4-5 million doses at the start of February to more than 13 million doses by mid-March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Moderna is working to deliver more than 40 million doses per month, doubling its current supply, and aims to ship another 100 million doses by the end of May, said Moderna president Stephen Hoge. Between the lines: Both companies are studying potential booster shots in response to emerging coronavirus variants. Their vaccines have shown to be effective against the highly transmissible strains first seen in the U.K. and South Africa.Pfizer is also studying booster effects in trial participants who have been fully vaccinated, Young said.Moderna hopes to provide vaccinations to adolescents by the fall and is currently testing its vaccine's safety for children ages 12 to 18. Be smart: The more Americans that are fully vaccinated, the faster that herd immunity will be reached — making it more difficult for the virus to spread. What's next: Executives from the companies are slated to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee Tuesday morning.Go deeper on vaccines with our video short course.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 33% of Americans say Biden isn't mentally sharp enough for the job, according to a new Insider poll

    Republican voters and older Americans were much more likely to say they aren't satisfied with Biden's mental fitness, the new Insider poll found.

  • The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

    Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant. The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!" That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation? "Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022. Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsTexas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • CDC: Teachers played an 'important role' in COVID-19 spread at Georgia elementary schools

    The CDC investigated outbreaks at six Georgia elementary schools and found educators were involved in all but one case cluster.

  • Despite an incredible year of challenges for schools, they will need to give standardized tests this year

    The U.S. Department of Education said Monday it will require schools to give students standardized tests this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pharmacists say 'heartbreaking' waste of Covid vaccines has a simple solution

    The FDA says leftover Covid-19 vaccine cannot be combined because neither Moderna's nor Pfizer's products contain preservatives to prevent contamination.

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall for third week as cases see steep drop

    The positive trends come as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 500,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%. The country reported more than 491,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days.

  • Florida lawmaker asks Justice Department to investigate DeSantis over vaccine site

    Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fl.) asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) violated federal law when he opened a pop-up vaccine distribution site available exclusively to residents in two of Manatee County's wealthiest zip codes.Why it matters: The former governor sent a letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson on Sunday, complaining that DeSantis is selectively creating vaccine distribution sites "to benefit political allies and donors, over the needs of higher risk communities and existing county waitlists."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Charges of favoritism were widespread last week after the Bradenton Herald reported that a county commissioner worked secretly with DeSantis' office to make 3,000 vaccinations available to residents in the wealthy, mostly-white neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch.The developer of Lakewood Ranch donated to DeSantis' political campaign. What they're saying: The writer Stephen King, a Sarasota resident, blasted the governor, tweeting: "It seems possible — likely, even — that Ron DeSantis provided rich, Republican-leaning communities like Lakewood Ranch with priority vaccinations for political gain."Flashback: DeSantis defended his decision during a press conference at the start of the three-day distribution event last week."If Manatee County doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine putting this in counties that want it," DeSantis said. But, but, but: "Given the enormous latitude governors have over vaccine distribution," Crist wrote in his letter, "it would be unconscionable for political corruption to trump both fairness and the best medical guidance. These are literally life and death decisions."Crist's office told Axios on Monday that the congressman has not heard back from Wilkinson.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meth has devastated the gay community for decades. A new treatment offers hope.

    The promising medication-based treatment comes as meth's use is surging in the general population and dangerously merging with the opioid crisis.

  • Some states aren't listening to Biden's plea to vaccinate teachers — and they don't have to

    The federal government's power goes only so far, especially when it comes to public health.