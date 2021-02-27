Where Value Is Going in Blockchain Networks

Amos Meiri
·6 min read

When predicting how the cryptocurrency economy will evolve, many people have looked to the start of the internet itself. They imagine certain standards or protocols becoming dominant, with value accruing in the application layers. 

But cryptocurrencies are different. 

Amos Meiri is an angel investor in the crypto space, the Co-Founder of the Colored Coins protocol (2012), Colu.com, a board member at Horizen and a strategic adviser to the Algorand foundation.

Related: First Mover - Mar 2, 2021

Value is captured within a coin’s economy rather than just its code and the way an application is monetized. In addition, value (measured by price and market cap) keeps moving from Layer one (L1), like Bitcoin and Ethereum, to Layer two (L2) and application protocols that are being built on top of L1, like Cosmos, Hiro and Uniswap. 

With full interoperability, and with blockchain agnostic protocols such as The Graph, L1 blockchains may become just rails with fees attached. Most value will move into agnostic protocols and use-specific blockchains.  

To understand where value is being captured and on what layer it is being created, it’s useful to review the evolution of L1 and L2 over the last decade.

One coin to rule them all (2011–2015)

That was the approach of Bitcoiners in the early days, myself among them. There was one blockchain and one platform to power all digital asset use cases and applications. 

Related: Coinbase CEO Armstrong’s Net Worth Is Between $7B and $15B: Report

When people started to think about the technology beyond Bitcoin as a currency, the first technologies to market were protocols developed on top of Bitcoin, such as Colored Coins, Counterparty and Mastercoin (Omni), then referred to as “Bitcoin 2.0.” 

In 2012, when I started working on Colored Coins with a group of early Bitcoiners (Vitalik Buterin among them), not many were thinking beyond building on top of Bitcoin. To me at least, it was 100% clear that Bitcoin would be the only significant platform, and that by using L2, it would create digital asset use cases leading to the decentralization of finance.  

Others, such as the founders of Ethereum, Ripple and more, were confident that a second wave of innovation could evolve without building it on top of Bitcoin, given its limitations and governance principles. They were convinced that a better platform could be built to suit all kinds of use cases.

Developers spent years trying to ‘solve’ Bitcoin problems. But maybe people finally realized there is no problem to solve. Bitcoin is what it is.

Developers spent years trying to “solve” Bitcoin problems. But maybe people finally realized there is no problem to solve. Bitcoin is what it is.

This phase of evolution envisioned a blockchain as a protocol standard, like the “TCP IP standard,” as a layer on top of Bitcoin.

The “sandbox period” and ERC20s (2015–2019)

With the Bitcoin blockchain not able to satisfy the innovation needs of the use cases that had been built on Colored Coins and other Bitcoin 2.0 layers, and with the acceleration of Ethereum-based innovation, all the cool kids started to build on top of Ethereum. It was a much better platform for testing, scaling and creating far more complex use cases in one of the biggest financial sandboxes in the world. 

The ICO period of 2017–2018 saw funding for many different use cases, along with a growing community of developers and a critical mass using Metamask. It became clear that Ethereum was taking the lead, becoming the go-to place to build your blockchain dream use cases. The ERC-20 standard won.  

The Ethereum community invented DeFi and made it the killer real-life use case. With Bancor being one of the first, a full industry started to form, including alternatives for loans, flash loans, yield farming and more. It quickly became the go-to for building applications, while Bitcoin was left behind as a platform, becoming maybe what it was “only” supposed to be — new and better gold. At the same time, new generic sandbox platforms started to emerge, including Polkadot and Cardano created by ex-Ethereum founders.

Use-specific blockchain interoperability (2019–2025)

It is close to impossible to develop a blockchain that perfectly fits all use cases. For example, using blockchain for micropayments is different from using it for NFTs. You can still develop NFT applications and use them on top of Ethereum. But wouldn’t you prefer a blockchain and an ecosystem of tools tailored for your specific use case?   

On the back of the painful gas fees attached to using Ethereum (that also proves an incredible market fit for DeFi) there are talented teams, like Cardano and Polkadot, trying to build other sandbox blockchain approaches like ETH, adding better scale, interoperability and other features. 

See also: Cardano’s ADA Is Now the Third-Largest Cryptocurrency by Market Cap

As we are still in an emerging technology phase, and anything and everything can happen. But the question that is most interesting to investors is where most of the value will be captured in terms of layers? 

The answer, I believe, depends on the use case. 

I believe that in some use cases, value will be captured on L1 and with some use cases, value will be captured on L2.

L1 and L2 value capture

More blockchains are choosing a niche market, understanding they cannot win in the race of a “blockchain for everything,” and deciding to be the go-to blockchain for a specific market. This is where we will see value being captured on L1 being the “go to“ blockchain for a specific use case. I envision this trend will keep accelerating. 

Take the USDC stablecoin. Will you send your dollars on an expensive and slow blockchain, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum? Or will you use a fast and low fees- based network, such as Algorand, that is focusing its resources on building the financial rails?

See also: NBA Top Shot Overwhelmed by Demand in Record $1M Pack Drop

FLOW was built for the NFT market and developed by the leading team that had experienced the disadvantages of using Ethereum with CryptoKitties. In my opinion, FLOW is one of the most exciting consumer-based blockchains, working with the NBA and other big players.

We used to think that L1 should always be more valuable than L2 as all L2 protocols are being built on the foundation of an L1. It’s kind of similar to thinking of an app (L2) being built only on top of IOS (L1) and being worth more than the Apple stock. While rarely possible in the centralized world with Apple owning the app store, this is easily possible in the crypto decentralized world.

For example, The Graph is one of the projects that makes you question that assumption. Its agnostic approach creates value on top of different L1 chains as well as for users looking to index the different chains.  

In the long term, I foresee each blockchain L1 will be “tagged” with a specific market, becoming the “blockchain for….” Those with no specific identity, that are trying to be a bit “better,” might “lose” their value to L2 while being measured only by their fees, just like banks today. 

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Today: Tech Gets Respite From Recent Selling

    Treasury yields cooled off Friday, and so did the Dow and S&P 500, while the recently maligned Nasdaq and several of its tech components enjoyed a modest rebound.

  • More and more Americans are reporting errors on their credit reports

    ABC's Deirdre Bolton joins "GMA" with some advice about credit score management.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – February 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Flips Negative as BTC Stays Below $50,000

    The gap between the GBTC share price and the implied price of the underlying bitcoin has collapsed to a 4% discount from a 35% premium late last year.

  • YouTube Suspends CoinDesk’s Channel (UPDATED)

    "Content that encourages illegal activities or incites users to violate YouTube's guidelines is not allowed," the platform said, without elaborating.

  • We Asked Successful Investors: Will You Be Adding Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

    There's a recent mania taking over the investing world, and it's called cryptocurrency. Since the domain name Bitcoin.com was registered in 2008, the world has seen Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rise and fall, hitting just under $50,000 per token on Feb. 15, 2021. While many people are bullish on Bitcoin's prospects, many others feel it's just too risky for an average investor to hold in their portfolio.

  • Microsoft is testing 1080p Xbox Game Pass streaming

    Microsoft is testing Xbox Game Pass streaming in 1080p, making cloud gaming more practical on PCs and TVs.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why a Whiskey’s Age Isn’t Everything

    Older doesn’t mean better.

  • NASA releases jaw-dropping video and audio from Mars, with an assist from AWS

    For the first time ever, NASA has captured video of a rover landing on the surface of Mars, plus audio of the wind whistling past it after the landing — and Amazon Web Services is playing a key role in making all those gigabytes of goodness available to the world. The stars of the show are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the hundreds of scientists and engineers supporting the mission to Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other institutions around the world. But the fact that thousands of images are being pumped out via NASA’s website with only a few… Read More

  • This Fuel Is About to Power the World's Biggest Fusion Reactor

    But first, scientists need to see if it's ready.

  • The USPS's New Mail Truck Is Expected to Be Delivering Mail by 2023

    The Postal Service just decided it's time to get weird.

  • After losing launch competition, Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket’s first flight until late 2022

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s targeting the fourth quarter of 2022 for the first flight of its orbital-class New Glenn rocket — which marks a major schedule shift. The company had previously planned to conduct its first New Glenn launch from Florida by the end of this year, although it was becoming increasingly clear that timeline wouldn’t hold. In a blog posting, Blue Origin said its team “has been in contact with all of our customers to ensure this baseline meets their launch needs.” Blue Origin noted that the updated timeline follows the U.S. Space… Read More

  • Human genome sequencing rises to the next level of diversity and accuracy

    Twenty years after the first human genome sequence was published, an international research team has kicked the sequencing game to the next level with a set of 64 reference genomes that reflect much higher resolution and more genetic diversity. Since the Human Genome Project completed the first draft of its reference genome, decoding the human genetic code has been transformed from a multibillion-dollar endeavor into a relatively inexpensive commercial service. However, commercial whole-genome sequencing, or WGS, often misses out on crucial variations that can make all the difference when it comes to an individual’s health. “As a metric, 75% of… Read More

  • NASA backs concepts for deep-drilling Mars rover and interstellar-object probe

    The latest crop of NASA-backed concepts for far-out space exploration includes “borebots” that could drill as far as a mile beneath the Martian surface in search of liquid water, and a nuclear-powered spacecraft that could intercept interstellar objects as they zip through our solar system. Researchers in Washington state are behind both of those ideas. The borebots and the interstellar-object checker are among 16 proposals winning Phase I funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, or NIAC. For more than two decades, NIAC (which started out as the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts) has backed early-stage projects that could… Read More

  • Scientists Just Figured Out How to Turn Your Body Into a Battery

    Imagine charging your Apple Watch with ... yourself.

  • Paleontologists use fossilized teeth to flesh out ancient tale of earliest primates

    The shapes of fossilized teeth from 65.9 million-year-old, squirrel-like creatures suggest that the branch of the tree of life that gave rise to us humans and other primates flowered while dinosaurs still walked the earth. That’s the claim coming from a team of 10 researchers across the U.S., including biologists at Seattle’s Burke Museum and the University of Washington. In a study published by Royal Society Open Science, the team lays out evidence that an ancient group of primates known as plesiadapiforms must have emerged before the mass-extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs. (Technically, modern-day birds are considered the… Read More

  • Stoke Space raises $9.1 million to create a new breed of reusable upper-stage rockets

    Stoke Space Technologies, the Renton, Wash.-based company founded by veterans of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, has attracted $9.1 million in seed investments for extending rocket reusability to new frontiers. The first goal will be to develop a new kind of reusable upper stage, Stoke co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa said. “That’s the last domino to fall in the industry before reusability is commonplace,” Lapsa told GeekWire. “Even right now, I think space launch is in a production-limited paradigm.” Rocket reusability is the watchword, to be sure — not only at Blue Origin, where Lapsa was an award-winning rocket… Read More

  • These Sharpeners Made Our Knives Cut Like New

    Because if it’s not a sharp knife, it’s not a good knife.

  • The Ultimate Hunting Gear Guide

    Expert-tested essentials for hunting deer, elk, ducks, birds, and beyondFrom Popular Mechanics