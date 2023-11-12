Where should vehicle's fog lights be aimed?

Nov. 11—Question: I see a lot of people that have their vehicle's fog lights on and some of them are very bright. When I am meeting them on the road, that makes seeing the road very difficult for me.

Some of them appear to be out of alignment and are blinding. What is the law that covers this?

Answer: If the fog lights are aimed too high and/or are too bright they are illegal, even if they are in compliance with the rest of the law. All vehicle lights allowed by statute must also be approved by the commissioner of Public Safety.

According to Minnesota law, any motor vehicle may be equipped with up to two fog lamps mounted on the front at a height not less than 12 inches nor more than 30 inches above the level surface upon which the vehicle stands. The lamps must be aimed correctly so that "when the vehicle is not loaded none of the high-intensity portion of the light to the left of the center of the vehicle shall — at a distance of 25 feet ahead — project higher than a level of 4 inches below the level of the center of the lamp from which it comes."

Lighted fog lamps meeting the above requirements may be used with lower headlamp beams.

Minnesota law also states that when a motor vehicle equipped with required headlamps is also equipped with auxiliary lamps, spot lamps or any other lamps "on the front thereof projecting a beam of intensity greater than 300-candle power, not more than a total of four of any such lamps on the front of a vehicle shall be lighted at any one time when upon a highway."

It's the law to have headlights and taillights on during rain/snow and when visibility is reduced; but the best practice is to keep your lights on at all times to make yourself more visible to other drivers.

Anytime your vehicle's height is altered by adding larger tires/rims or any type of suspension lift, your headlights and fog lights may need to be adjusted so they are not blinding to other motorists.

Any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trooper Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, 2900 48th St., NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848; or send an email to: Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.