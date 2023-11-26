Where to visit Santa in Livingston County this December

Klaryssa Holbrook, 5, tells Santa what's on her list at the Fowlerville Fire Station during Christmas in the Ville on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Santa Claus and his helpers are busy this December, as they travel across Livingston County to pose for pictures, hear wish lists, and share meals and joy with families.

Here are some of Santa's destinations in the county this Christmas season:

Reservations to meet Santa and take wagon and train rides at Spicer's Orchard have filled up quickly, but some evening timeslots were still available before Thanksgiving. The orchard, at 10411 Clyde Road in Hartland Township, offers visits with Santa at his Michigan Flight Command Center. Reservations are available at spicerwebmarket.com/copy-of-book-santa.

Santa and Mrs. Claus, joined by the usual elves and The Grinch, will help celebrate opening night of the Santa Lights Trail on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Hamlett Lavender Farms, 10722 Stinchfield Woods Road in Pinckney. The event will feature live music from Heidi Arlene Rickard's new Christmas album, plus product and food demonstrations by Regina Hamlett. The Santa Lights Trail will run 6-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, Dec. 23.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Take photos with Santa from 9-11 a.m at the Howell Carnegie District Library, 314 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Bring your own camera.

Santa will also be ready for photos at the Livingston Classical Academy's Classic Christmas Craft Show, which runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 8877 Main Street in Whitmore Lake.

You can also visit with Santa from 10:15 a.m.-12 p.m. at Cromaine District Library, 3688 Hartland Road in Hartland Township. Bring your own camera. The event will feature cookie decorating, crafts and activities. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30. Register for library events at cromaine.evanced.info/signup.

Finally, visits with Santa are available during Fowlerville's Christmas in the 'Ville, an all-day festival, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the Fowlerville District Library, 130 S. Grand Ave. Bring your own camera. Santa's reindeer will be in the parking lot until 5:30 p.m. The parade and tree lighting kicks off at 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3

Santa will join families for a pancake Breakfast with Santa from 9-10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Howell Nature Center, 1005 Triangle Lake Road in Marion Township. The event, which takes place both Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, will also include letters to Santa and admission to the Wild Wonders Wildlife Park. Registration is available at howellnaturecenter.org/plan-your-visit/events.

Want your pet to pose with Santa? Visit with Santa Paws at Bountiful Harvest's annual photo event at Bordine's from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at 6347 Grand River Ave. in Genoa Township. Photos will arrive before Christmas. A suggested $20 donation will benefit Bountiful Harvest.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Santa will be the special guest during Santa Story Time For Preschoolers from 10:15-11 a.m. at the Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive. Staff will tell holiday stories and sing songs for the event. Santa will be available for photos at the conclusion of the presentation.

Santa Visits Hamburg Township Library for photos, songs and stories from 6:30-8 p.m. at 10411 Merrill Road in Hamburg Township. Reservations are available at hamburglibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/santa-claus-all-ages.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Santa will be the special guest at Santa Babies Story Time for infants and toddlers from 10:15-11 a.m. at the Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive. Staff will present stories, songs and rhymes geared toward little ones aged 0-2. Santa will be available for photos at the conclusion of the presentation.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Oceola Community Center will host Pictures with Santa from 5-8 p.m. at 1661 N. Latson Road. Families who sign up for the first session, from 5-5:30 p.m., can enjoy a special showing of the holiday movie "Elf" at 5:45 p.m. The event will also feature Christmas music, a hot cocoa bar and popcorn. Registration is available at howellrecreation.org/events/picswithsanta23.

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Jingle Jubilee from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Brighton District Library, 100 Library Drive, will include Santa and song. The event will feature a festive performance by the Livingston County Youth Choir and a sing-along with the Echoes of Praise Handbell Choir. Guests will also meet animals from Chamberlin Petting Zoo and enjoy holiday crafts.

Santa's STEM Workshop, presented by The Hive Youth and Teen Center, will include pictures with Santa, breakfast, button-making, ornament painting and STEM experiments from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Bennett Recreation Center, 925 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Registration is available at howellrecreation.org/events/stemworkshop23.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Have Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the American Spirit Centre, 10590 Grand River Ave. in Brighton. Reservations are accepted via phone at 810-599-2153.

Eat breakfast and meet Santa at the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club. Santa will arrive at 9 a.m.

Take Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make crafts from 1-4 p.m. at the Brighton Area Historical Society's Lyon School, an historic one-room schoolhouse at 11455 Buno Road in Brighton Township.

Santa will spend time in an inflatable igloo at the Oceola Community Center for Holiday Pictures With Pets from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1577 N. Latson Road. There's a two-pet limit. Photos will be emailed Monday, Dec. 11. Registration is available at howellrecreation.org/events/holidaypetpics.

Later in December

Reservations for Kensington Metropark's Snacks with Santa have filled up quickly. Two time slots were available as of Tuesday, Nov. 21, including 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 12-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. The events include visits with Santa, a horse-drawn hayride or sleigh ride, and a holiday sing-along. Registration is available at metroparks.com/holiday.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Where to visit Santa in Livingston County this December