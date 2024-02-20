When and where can I vote early in Maine? What you need to know

AUGUSTA--In Maine, early voting is underway. Called in-person absentee voting, it takes place at the same time as absentee voting by ballot. Here’s what else you need to know.

When can I vote early in-person absentee?

You can request your own absentee ballot using the Secretary of State’s online absentee ballot request service.

“Whether it’s a busy schedule, a desire to vote from home, or concerns about the weather on Election Day, there are lots of reasons Mainers may choose to vote ahead of time,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows in a statement. “Maine’s no-excuse absentee voting laws ensure voters can participate in the upcoming presidential primary in the way that is most convenient for them.”

Where can I vote early?

Voters may vote absentee at their municipal clerk’s office but must be in the clerk’s presence.

You can find and contact your municipal clerk here.

Is there early voting aside from absentee in-person voting?

The Maine Secretary of State considers early voting different from in-person absentee voting.

Maine’s Secretary of State defines early voting as “describe a time period before an election during which voters have the opportunity to cast a ballot at a designated voting place within their municipality, in the same manner as on Election Day.” However, this process differs from the in-person absentee voting allowed in Maine.

Maine does not currently have an early voting system other than the current in-person absentee voting system in which voters can vote early at their municipal clerk’s office beginning 30 days before the election.

What if I want to vote absentee, but not in person?

You can find information on absentee voting by ballot in Maine here.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: What to know about early voting in Maine