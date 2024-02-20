Where do I vote in Maine's primary? How to find your polling place

AUGUSTA--Here’s what Maine voters need to know to go to the polls to vote in the presidential primary on March 5, 2024. Note: all election information is from the Pine Tree State’s official website.

How do I find my polling location?

Each town and city in Maine has its own places where people can vote. You can find your polling place by entering your town and address on the Voter Information Lookup Service, located here.

You can also call your town office or city hall. They will be able to tell you where you can vote.

When do polls open and close?

Depending on the town’s population, voting places in Maine open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Local officials can give you the exact opening time for your community. You can find who to contact by searching your town here.

All voting places close at 8 p.m. in Maine.

Voters arrive at a polling place at the Gov. James B. Longley Campus, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. (Credit: Robert F. Bukaty, AP)

What should I bring to the polls?

If you’re already registered to vote, you should bring a form of photo identification, like a driver’s license.

If you are registering to vote at the polls, you must fill out a voter registration card at the polling place, print one online, or request one to be mailed to you from your town clerk. You must also bring identity documents showing you have established your voting residence in Maine.

Acceptable documents are the following:

Government document or credential with photo ID (i.e. driver’s license, State ID, valid U.S. Passport, military ID, ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe)

Government ID document/credential without photo (i.e. certified birth certificate or signed Social Security card)

An official document that shows the name and address of the voter (i.e. eligibility for public benefits, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck)

Student photo ID from a state-approved public or private school or institute of higher education in Maine

Verified unique identifier (Maine driver’s license number or last four numbers of Social Security Number)

For more information on Maine Voting Residency, visit the Secretary of State’s fact sheet page.

What if I don’t have the correct documents when I show up at the polls?

In Maine, you cannot be turned away from your voting place if you don’t have the right documents. Instead, you will be allowed to vote with a challenged ballot and may be asked to show ID after the election.

What if I need help voting?

If you need help reading or marking the ballot, you may ask a friend, relative, or election official for assistance. The friend or relative does not need to be a voter or over 18.

Maine also offers accessible voting.

Can I vote early elsewhere?

Yes. Any registered voter in Maine may cast an absentee ballot or vote in person absentee early instead of voting at the polling place on election day. You do not need a specific reason to vote absentee.

More: How do I vote in Maine's presidential primary on Super Tuesday, March 5, by absentee ballot?

Where can I find my rights as a voter in Maine?

Maine’s voter rights are listed here. If any voter feels they have been denied the opportunity to vote, they can discuss the situation with their local clerk or contact Election Divisions.

