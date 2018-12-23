Where Will the Walt Disney Company Be in 5 Years?

2018 will go down as one of the most important years in Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) history. The company is at a turning point. After years of seeing its cable empire gradually chipped away with the rise of streaming services like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Disney took several definitive steps to reorient the company toward long-term growth.

At the end of 2017, it announced it was acquiring the entertainment assets of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA). After a long regulatory process, the deal seems on the verge of closing, giving Disney ownership of valuable franchises like The Simpsons as well as cable networks like FX, FXX, and National Geographic, and the content that goes with them. The acquisition also gives Disney majority ownership of Hulu, meaning it can control the streaming service's creative and business direction.

Disney also launched its first streaming network, ESPN+, quickly adding more than 1 million subscribers; CEO Bob Iger said on the last earnings call that the service "continues to see impressive growth." Disney is also preparing to launch the highly awaited Disney+ streaming service, which will host content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic, as well as new movie releases and other content.

Before we explore where Disney will be in five years, let's take a closer look at the company's position today.

An entertainment giant in transition

Though Disney is known for its blockbuster movies and theme parks, its biggest business for years has been its media networks, led by ESPN. In the fiscal year ended Sept. 29, media networks contributed $6.6 billion in segment operating profit out of a total of $15.7 billion, or 42%, and that figure has been declining in recent years, down 4% in fiscal 2018 and 11% in fiscal 2017. Meanwhile at ESPN, Disney's biggest cash cow, subscriber numbers have been falling since 2011, declining in the U.S. from 100 million to 86 million. Those numbers explain why the stock has stalled over the last three years and why Disney is finally pivoting to streaming.

However, the good news for investors is that its other businesses -- like parks and resorts, and studio entertainment -- continue to grow. The parks business has been especially strong, as the company has been able to pass along price increases, and the opening of Shanghai Disney exceeded expectations. While the movie business is notoriously unpredictable, Disney has struck gold over the last year with hits like Black Panther. And it has a number of promising projects in the pipeline, as its popular franchises give it an advantage over rivals.

While operating income has essentially been flat over the last three years, earnings per share have grown due to a lower tax rate. That means Disney stock is cheaper than it's been in more than five years.

A poster from the movie "Black Panther"

Black Panther was a big reason for the company's success this year. Image source: Marvel Studios.

Disney in 2024

Over the next five years, look for Disney to step up its investments in streaming platforms like Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+. With its global brand and huge content library, the company should be able to attract a substantial subscriber base to its platforms, especially Disney+. It's impossible to predict how many subscribers the Disney+ service will have in five years, as it hasn't even launched yet. But it could easily gain tens of millions of subscribers by then -- Netflix is well on its way to hitting 150 million globally by next year, less than a decade after it split its streaming service from the DVD-by-mail business.