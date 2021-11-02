‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

A Texas woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument after he returned home late at night from a bar, San Antonio police told media outlets.

Officers arrived at the home in Donely Place, on the northeast side of the city, early in the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 2, WOAI reported.

The husband was taken to a hospital and the wife was arrested, according to the TV station.

Investigators say the couple had been arguing off and on all day long. At some point, the husband left, went to a bar and came back after midnight, and the arguing continued, police told KSAT.

During the argument, KENS reported, the woman pulled out a gun and asked her husband, “Where do you want it?” Then she’s accused of shooting him in the leg.

The husband is in stable condition, outlets reported, and the wife is facing charges of aggravated assault.

