Where to watch fireworks, things to do on New Year’s Eve in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The new year is approaching fast and there are many ways to ring in 2024. San Diego, ranked the second best place in the U.S. to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a recent study, has lots to offer during the holiday season.

From family-friendly events to holiday pop-up bars and bottomless mimosas, to a music festival in Petco Park, a party on the beach and a cruise on a mega yacht, and of course watching fireworks, there’s no shortage of things to do.

Watching fireworks on New Year’s Eve is a staple. So here’s a list of NYE events and locations to end 2023 and ring in 2024:

SeaWorld San Diego’s New Year’s Eve Family Bash

Bring the whole family to SeaWorld San Diego to ring in the new year. Ride some rides and catch some animal shows. The park transforms at dusk with lights and music. Dance the night away with your favorite SeaWorld characters with live entertainment, party hats, and more. Then end the night at 9 p.m. with a NYE countdown and fireworks show.

LEGOLAND Kids’ New Year’s Eve

This kid-friendly NYE celebration at 6 p.m. features a dance party, park rides, activities, a “kid standard time” countdown, and a fireworks shows that explodes in 3D LEGO bricks with special viewing glasses.

Gaslamp Quarter New Year’s Eve celebration 2024

This adult NYE celebration features great views of downtown San Diego, a live DJ, craft cocktails and a midnight champagne toast from the Altitude Sky Lounge rooftop above the Gaslamp Quarter. You might even get a glimpse of some fireworks as midnight rolls around.

Big Night San Diego

Party into 2024 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront with bands, DJs, and a buffet with multiple party areas to choose from. Leave your wallet at home because a VIP ticket includes everything you’ll need all night.

On The Boardwalk San Diego New Year’s Eve Cruise 2024

Party into the new year on a three-hour cruise aboard the Inspiration Hornblower Mega Yacht, which offers food, cocktails, two decks of entertainment and a dance floor. End the night with views of the San Diego skyline, the Coronado Bridge, U.S. Navy Ships and you might even spot some fireworks along the shore.

CRSSD Proper NYE/NYD music festival at Petco Park

Party the night away in downtown San Diego at a two-day techno/house music festival in Petco Park, featuring a lineup including Chris Lake, Jimi Jules, Biscits, Claptone, 8Kays, Cloonee, Diplo, and many more.

Grab the whole family and head to your favorite beach or NYE event to watch the fireworks as the West Coast celebrates the start of 2024. When near water this weekend, keep in mind the high surf warning and coastal flooding advisory that are still in place tonight.

If you do go out drinking, be sure to designate a sober driver, grab a rideshare or use the free public transportation in San Diego that runs from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve past 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

If you don’t want to leave the house, don’t miss the Las Vegas Countdown to 2024 live on FOX 5 (channel 69.1) starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, or online on fox5sandiego.com.

