Where to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.' Plus, 10 top-rated Halloween movies for the family

Family Halloween celebrations would not be complete without screening at least one scary movie featuring monsters, aliens, or witches. For some, it also means watching "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" to celebrate the holiday with Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang.

First released in 1966, this Halloween classic follows the “Peanuts” gang, created by cartoonist Charles Schulz. As the gang goes Trick-or-Treating, Linus decides to await the arrival of the mythical Great Pumpkin in a local pumpkin patch. Meanwhile, Snoopy fantasizes about taking on the legendary German flying ace Baron Von Richthofen in a literal dogfight.

Here's everything you need to know about "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," including where and when you can watch it for free.

Where to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

Those looking to watch the movie will need to head over to Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch it any time.

Apple got exclusive rights to stream the "Peanuts" holiday specials on Apple TV+ back in 2020 after decades of being available on broadcast networks CBS and ABC.

How to watch 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free

Apple TV+ is making the holiday special available for non-subscribers Oct. 21-22.

Where to watch 'Charlie Brown' Thanksgiving and Christmas specials

"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will also be found on Apple TV+ this year.

Top rated family-friendly Halloween movies

A recent list of Halloween-appropriate movies for families compiled by The Hollywood Reporter helps take much of the guesswork out of deciding what Halloween classics to watch. Here are 10 essentials.

"Ghostbusters"

"Hocus Pocus"

"Beetlejuice"

"E.T. The Extra Terrestrial"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"The Corpse Bride"

"Coraline"

"Gremlins"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"The Addams Family"

