How to watch Joe Biden’s inauguration: Time, live stream and everything you need to know

Louise Hall
&lt;p&gt;A person walks through the public art display &#39;Field of Flags&#39;, made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)

A person walks through the public art display 'Field of Flags', made up of over 200,000 flags intended to represent the American people who are unable to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration

(EPA)

Joe Biden will be inaugurated on 20 January to become the 46th president of the United States.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the recent riot on the US Capitol, officials are urging Americans not to attend the ceremony and instead watch the pared-back proceedings online.

Follow Biden inauguration live: Security scare over QAnon National Guard chatter

When and where is it?

The 2021 presidential inauguration will take place on Wednesday, January 20, as per the US constitution.

Mr Biden will be expected to take the oath of office at around 12pm ET (5pm GMT) at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Where can I watch the proceedings?

Programming of inauguration proceedings and other surrounding coverage will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC and also streamed live on PIC social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

Read more: How many president’s have boycotted successor’s inauguration?

Most of the programming for the 59th Presidential Inauguration can also be watched at bideninaugural.org/watch.

Livestreams are also available at Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD), and AT&T DIRECTV (Channel 201).

Can I attend in person?

Following the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January, officials are even more eager to reduce in person celebrations and maintain high levels of security at the event.

The mayor of Washington DC has taken the “extraordinary step” to encourage Americans not to come to the city and to instead participate virtually.

The Washington Monument has been closed to the public amid continued threats from groups involved in last week's US Capitol riot to disturb the proceedings.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is also urging the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home.

What will be happening?

Both Mr Biden and Kamala Harris are expected to take their oaths of office at around noon, which will then be followed by an inaugural address. Specific timings have yet to be released.

A “virtual parade” showcasing communities across the country will be televised to replace the traditional inaugural parade as Mr Biden arrives at the White House with a military presidential escort.

A lighting ceremony honouring the hundreds of thousands of lives lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic will take place the day before Inauguration Day at 5.30 pm at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Read an hour by hour schedule of Inauguration Day plans here.

What about Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony following months of refusing to admit defeat in the election.

The president finally conceded the election in a video following an attack on the Capitol by his supporters last week saying a “new administration will be inaugurated” and committing to an orderly transfer of power.

Vice-president Mike Pence is set to attend the inauguration despite the president’s absence, reports have said.

Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration

