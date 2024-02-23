Where to go on waterfall hikes this spring around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – As Punxsutawney Phil predicted there would be an early spring this year, it gives the advantage of taking some hikes in the warmer weather earlier. The areas around St. Louis have some hidden gems where hikers can go to see a scenic waterfall.

The Cascades Located right in Forest Park, this waterfall is said to be a beautiful resting point on a hike to take in the sounds of the water. According to Forest Park, this area was designed to mimic the Word’s Fair Cascades that flowed down Art Hill.

Castor River Shut-Ins To see a colorful natural area in Missouri, this is the place. With pink granite rocks, bright small fishes and more, it makes the almost two-hour drive to Fredericktown worth it. The flowing stream can be a relief on a hot summer day and for wading.

Creve Coeur Lake Park Just 30 minutes from downtown St. Louis, this waterfall is known as the “dripping springs.” The 320-acre lake features five different trails hikers can take, four playgrounds for little ones and a spray fountain.

LaBarque Creek Conservation Area Outside of Eureka, this land features rugged hills, narrow valleys and canyons, granting an experience to those who hike the three-mile trail. During the winter, the waterfall can be seen as it turns into an ice formation. The area also holds over 400 native plant species, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Olin Nature Preserve Along one of the six trails, the Beaver Trail, is a waterfall that is the largest on the property. The 2.3-mile trail is a loop and is rated at an intermediate level, according to the Nature Institute.



Piney Creek Ravine Nature Preserve For those looking to take a short day trip outside the city, this preserve is part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. Besides a waterfall, visitors can expect to see a variety of wildlife along the trail as well as petroglyphs along the rocks from the Mississippian period, according to archaeologists.

St. Francois State Park Less than an hour from downtown St. Louis, St. Francois State Park holds three hiking trails, one of which allows equestrian access. Besides a waterfall, the river is open for those who are looking to bring out a canoe or simply float around. If that isn’t enough, there are over 100 campgrounds and several shaded picnic sites.

Don Robinson State Park To take a break from the hustling city, this park offers some unique views with shelter caves, sandstone box canyons, cliffs, and more. This was all Don Robinson’s goal: to create a space within Missouri State Parks to grant visitors an amazing landscape.

Hickory Canyons Natural Area Further south of St. Louis, this nature preserve is also on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. This area is botanically rich in plant species, even some that were popular during the Ice Age. After some rain is the best time to go see the waterfall.



