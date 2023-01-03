Where were the least-expensive groceries in Bellingham in 2022? Here’s how prices compared

As food price increases worried and frustrated many last year, The Bellingham Herald compared prices for grocery staples online and in-store at Bellingham stores each month to find where to save on groceries.

We compared the prices for a gallon of 1% milk, a loaf of white sandwich bread, a dozen eggs, 1 pound of chicken breasts and a box of Cheerios cereal since April 2022. Our comparison started with only three grocery stores, Fred Meyer, Safeway and Walmart and in September we began to compare prices at Haggen, WinCo Foods and Whole Foods Market.

Each month, we added up the prices of the five items to see how each store varied by price, and how much grocery prices changed throughout the year:

Walmart in Bellingham consistently had the lowest grocery prices from April through December. WinCo Foods had the second-lowest prices, followed by Fred Meyer.

Safeway’s grocery prices in Bellingham saw an increase throughout 2022, and ended the year as the second-most expensive grocery store. Whole Foods Market was consistently the most expensive grocery store throughout 2022, followed closely by Haggen.

Prices at grocery stores have continued to rise throughout 2022, with food prices 10.6% higher in November 2022 compared to November 2021, and rising 0.2% between October and November this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA also predicts that in 2023 grocery prices will increase by 3%-4%.

These increases have encouraged shoppers to find ways to save on groceries and check if they are eligible for food stamps or assistance programs.