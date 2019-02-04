Where Will Western Digital Stock Be in 5 Years?

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) dramatically expanded over the past decade. It acquired Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (HGST) to become the world's top hard drive maker, launched new video surveillance HDDs (hard disk drives), and acquired flash memory maker SanDisk, cloud storage firm Upthere, and flash memory storage array maker Tegile Systems.

But over the past five years, WD's stock lost more than 40% of its value on concerns about slowing demand for HDDs, declining prices for flash-based SSDs (solid state drives), and slowdowns in the enterprise and consumer electronics sectors. This sell-off reduced WD's forward P/E to 8 and boosted its forward dividend yield to nearly 5%.

Patient investors might find that low P/E valuation and high yield tempting. But before they take the plunge, they should be asking: Will Western Digital rebound over the next five years? Or will it keep disappointing investors with dismal returns?

A platter-based HDD. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Looking back at Western Digital's past five years

WD's revenue growth over the past five years was significantly inflated by its acquisition of SanDisk, which closed in 2016.

WDC Revenue (TTM) Chart More

WDC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That merger also significantly boosted its free cash flow (FCF). Its net income declined after the acquisition, but gradually recovered over the following two years.