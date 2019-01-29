Where and Why the Income Gap Among Buyers, Homeowners and Renters Is Widening

To become a homeowner today, buyers need to earn more money than households who already own their home.

The typical homebuyer's household income grew by more than twice the rate of homeowners' between 2012 and 2017. After eight years of relative parity, buyers in 2017 typically earn about $5,000 more a year than owners.

The typical buyer household earns twice as much (2.1 times) as the typical renter. In some metros, the gap is as high as 2.8 times.

The typical home buyer in 2017 earned 6.5 percent more in household income than the typical homeowner — and more than two times the typical renter. Between 2012 and 2017, the median income for the typical home buying household grew at more than twice the rate of households that already owned a home, creating an income gap where previously there was relative parity.

In dollar terms, the gap in median household income between buyers and owners amounts to about $5,000 a year, although in some markets it's more than twice that. In Dallas, for instance, the typical buyer household earned almost $12,000 more than the typical homeowner. Only five years earlier, the difference in incomes was $1,000, with homeowners earning more than buyers.

Still, in some markets, there is little if any income gap. And in others, such as Indianapolis, the typical buyer household actually earned slightly less than homeowners in 2017.

The income gap between buyers and homeowners is a relatively recent one that developed after the housing market bottomed out in 2012. In the seven years prior to that, median household incomes for homeowners and buyers were about the same.

The disparity underscores how much more expensive housing has become for buyers, and the difficulty faced by renters looking to become homeowners in high-demand markets. These renters are often competing against more affluent buyers in the hunt for a home.

Between 2012 and 2017, the typical homebuyer's household income grew at more than twice the rate of the typical homeowner, increasing 18 percent to homeowners' 8 percent.

The recovery was marked by limited housing inventory and historically low interest rates, which had the effect of driving up demand for a shrinking pool of available homes, which in turn drove home prices up much faster than the pace of income growth.

The price of new construction also leaped during the recovery, creating a widening price gap between newly built and existing homes. At the beginning of the recession in 2008, the typical new construction home was priced at about 25 percent higher than the overall median sale price of all homes sold. By 2017, new construction prices were about 50 percent higher.[1]

Migration to metros with high-paying jobs likely contributed to the higher incomes of buyers in some metros – and likely to higher home prices, given these better-paid buyers' ability/willingness to pay more for a relatively small number of homes for sale.

Unlike the gap between buyers and homeowners, the income disparity between buyers and renters has been relatively constant during that same period (2005-2017). What is surprising, though, is the size of the gap.

The typical home buyer earns twice as much (2.1 times) as the typical renter household. In some metros, the gap is almost triple.

In 2017, US median household income was $79,900 for buyer households versus $38,300 for renter households.

Much of this disparity is due to the large upfront costs of buying a home, including the down payment and closing costs. Almost half of renters who moved in the past year (46 percent) considered buying a home instead during their search, but ultimately continued renting.[2] And a third of renters (32 percent) said they will continue renting because they are saving for a down payment.[3]

Because higher-earning households are better able to afford these costs, they are more likely to purchase a home and exit the population of renters.

The income disparity also is due, in part, to the fact that buyers are more likely to be married than renters, and therefore more likely to have two incomes. These dual-income households have more capacity to save a down payment, and ultimately, more purchasing power.