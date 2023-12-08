Where to go in the Wichita area to see Santa Claus

So many Christmas events, so little time.

Here are some of the places in the Wichita area where you and your family can visit with Santa Claus — and maybe snap a pic or two.

Victorian Christmas, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd., from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2, 3, 8 & 9. Go back in time to experience a late 19th-century Christmas at Wichita’s living history attraction. The event traditionally includes a re-enactment of “The Night Before Christmas” in the old schoolhouse, visits with Santa in the hotel and carolers strolling the lamp-lit dirt streets.

Tickets: $8 per person; free for kids 4 and under and Cowtown members. Cowtown’s melodrama troupe will perform in a separately ticked event in Empire House Theatre on the second weekend of Victorian Christmas. More info: 316-350-3323, oldcowtown.org

Watson’s Christmas Express, O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean, 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 24-Dec. 23, and Sundays, Dec. 10 and 17. Check out Wichita’s re-creation of “The Polar Express” book and movie experience. Watson Park’s miniature train transports riders to visit Santa at a simulated North Pole station.

There are two ticket options: Register in advance for the VIP packages that run every 75 minutes between 5 an 8:15 p.m. and include all activities or purchase general admission tickets at the door on a first-come, first-served basis between the times of 5 and 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets, which includes a book reading, are $18 per person; general admission for the train ride is $12, and $4 for the smores and unlimited hot chocolate add-on option. More info: 316-529-9940, wichita.gov/ParkandRec/WatsonPark/Pages/Train.aspx

Illuminations at Botanica, 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 24-Dec. 31. After incorporating one of the largest lighted, branched-tree displays in the Midwest last year, Botanica added a new element to its long-running and popular holiday light display of well over 2 million lights: its first-ever tree lighting, centered on the 62-foot tree, which happened Nov. 17.

Tickets are $35 for nonmembers, $32 for members, $16 for kids ages 3-12 and free for ages 2 and younger. Each ticket includes four activity tickets that can be used for carousel rides, popcorn, cookies, hot cocoa, pictures with Santa and more.

Also new this year is a lighted gingerbread house that’s part of a new Candyland Walk. Santa will be at Illuminations until Dec. 23.

Tickets are $16, $13 for members, military members and seniors, $10 for children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and younger. Timed admissions start at 5:30 p.m. and continue every hour through 8:30 p.m.

All tickets must be pre-purchased online, and visitors need to enter through the southeast gate at 1912 W. Sim Park Drive, near the west section of Old Cowtown Museum. More info: 316-264-0448, botanica.org/illuminations

A Country Christmas, Fulton Valley Farms, 5079 SW Fulton Road, Towanda, 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Nov. 24-Dec. 10, and then nightly Dec. 15-23. This year, visitors can not only check out the farm’s live reindeer and more than 1 million lights displayed along wooded paths, but they can also take rides in a sleigh pulled by Clydesdales.

In its 10th year, this event also includes a nightly living nativity performance, a hay maze and visits with Santa. Tickets: $10 ages 12 and up, $7 ages 4-11, free ages 3 and under. Fulton Farms also offers dining experiences with Santa on select dates and has a lodging option that sleeps up to 10 people. More info: 316-775-1894, fultonvalleyfarms.com

Winter Wonderland, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. This free event celebrates the lighting of the city of Wichita’s official holiday tree. Activities include live music, letter-writing to Santa, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, event-crashing by the Grinch and more. More info: wichita.gov/winterwonderland

Kansas Global Holiday Market, Riverfront Stadium, 275 S. McLean Blvd., 4-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday

The market, which will be set up in the covered concourse of the stadium, will feature more than 70 vendors representing 40 cultures and selling things like food, drink and artisan gift items.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7.50 for children ages 5-12.

The event will also feature more than 20 cultural performances, a beer garden and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. More info: kansasglobal.org/holiday-market

Pictures with Santa at Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, 3251 N. Rock Road, Derby. Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Benefit for the Derby Food Pantry.

Attendees can bring a non-perishable food item and their camera or smartphone and take a picture with Santa Claus.

