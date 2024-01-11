Where are the winners? These NC counties sold the most winning lottery tickets in 2023

The odds of winning the lottery are pretty slim, but some parts of North Carolina have had more lucky winners than others.

Last year, more than $4.3 billion was spent on lottery tickets in North Carolina last year, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

According to data from The N.C. Education Lottery, most of the winning tickets were sold in Mecklenburg County, Wake County and Guilford County, with some winning up to $3 million dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of how many winning tickets of $100,000 or more were sold during the last fiscal year across the state:

Alamance County: 9

Alexander County: 1

Anson County: 1

Beaufort County: 2

Bladen County 1

Brunswick County: 10

Buncombe County: 8

Cabarrus County: 8

Caldwell County: 2

Carteret County: 6

Caswell County: 1

Catawba County: 3

Chatham County: 3

Cherokee County: 1

Cleveland County: 6

Columbus County: 4

Craven County: 6

Cumberland County: 21

Currituck County: 1

Dare County: 1

Davidson County: 3

Davie County: 1

Duplin County: 4

Durham County: 7

Edgecombe: 1

Forsyth: 12

Franklin County: 1

Gaston County: 16

Granville County: 7

Guilford County: 28

Halifax County: 4

Harnett County: 1

Haywood County: 2

Henderson County: 5

Hertford County: 1

Hoke County: 2

Iredell County: 6

Jackson County: 1

Johnston County: 6

Lee County: 2

Lenoir County: 2

Lincoln County: 5

Macon County: 1

Madison County: 2

McDowell County: 2

Mecklenburg County: 30

Montgomery County: 1

Moore County: 5

Nash County: 10

New Hanover County: 1

Northampton County: 1

Onslow County: 2

Orange County: 3

Pitt County: 7

Polk County: 1

Randolph County: 3

Richmond County: 2

Robeson County: 1

Rockingham County: 3

Rowan County: 7

Rutherford County: 1

Scotland County: 2

Stanly County: 1

Surry County: 2

Transylvania County: 1

Union County: 7

Vance County: 1

Wake County: 30

Washington County: 1

Watauga County: 1

Wayne County: 8

Wilkes County: 1

Wilson County: 3

What are your chances of winning a lottery jackpot in North Carolina? Here are the odds