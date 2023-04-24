Where in the world is Ron DeSantis? 2024 aspirant travels to Israel, Japan, S. Korea, UK

WASHINGTON – Facing political troubles in the United States, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seekings to bolster his foreign policy credentials with an international trade mission next week to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

Scheduling a series of meetings with government officials and business leaders, DeSantis said that "our state has worked to create partnerships with other countries to create jobs and boost the economy."

But the foreign trip also has domestic political overtones; DeSantis is expected to announce a 2024 presidential bid next month, and he is already facing headwinds that include steady attacks from former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Where is DeSantis going?

The Florida governor is scheduled to meet with two Asian prime ministers during visits to their countries, Fumio Kishida of Japan and Han Duck-soo of South Korea.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis is not yet scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a stop in the United Kingdom. He is instead scheduled to speak with Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

The governor's office has not provided specific dates and times for these meetings.

DeSantis in Israel

The DeSantis stop in Israel is drawing the most attention.

The candidate who pledged to be the most "pro-Israel" governor in the U.S. is scheduled to speak Thursday at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of Israel.

DeSantis travels to Israel at a time of political turmoil over a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change the nation's judicial system.

The DeSantis schedule includes meetings with Netanyahu and other "government leaders." DeSantis also plans to meet with "Israeli companies that have invested or are interested in investing in Florida."

The governor met with Netanyahu during a 2019 trip to Israel.

Domestic politics

DeSantis, considered Trump's most formidable challenger for next year's Republican nomination, goes abroad at a fraught time in his still-to-be-announced presidential campaign.

A Wall Street Journal poll released Friday gave Trump a lead of 51%-38% over DeSantis among likely GOP primary voters; DeSantis led that poll by 14 percentage points in December.

In recent weeks, DeSantis has been criticized by Trump and other Republicans over his long-running clash with Disney, his impersonal campaign style and his lack of experience on the national stage.

Image abroad

Overseas, some international allies expressed dismay with DeSantis over comments questioning the level of U.S. military aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against the invasion by Russia.

In making this trip, "he's trying to correct the image problem he's created for himself," said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Who else has visited Israel during presidential campaigns?

Presidential candidates in previous election cycles have gone abroad to demonstrate their fluency with foreign policy.

In late 1998, then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush geared up for his presidential campaign by making his first trip to Israel.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., having clinched the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, made a highly publicized trip that featured stops in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

What could go wrong?

The challenge on these trips is to avoid making a mistake.

In 2012, Republican nominee-in-waiting Mitt Romney questioned security arrangements for the Summer Olympics in London; his comments drew rebukes from British officials, including then-Mayor and future British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Miller, a State Department negotiator during Republican and Democratic administrations, said DeSantis needs to avoid making news of the wrong kind overseas.

"There's plenty that could wrong publicly in all of these spots," Miller said.

He added: "Bigger stage; bigger headache if he stumbles."

