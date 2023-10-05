Where Y’at this Weekend? Live Music, International Art, and More!!

TechCrunch

Meet Kestra, a startup that has been working on an open source project focused on data orchestration across several services, databases, files, repositories and warehouses. The open source project has attracted thousands of stars on GitHub, proving that there’s some interest and potential behind a new data orchestration platform. With a data orchestrator, you can extract, transform and load data (or extract, load and transform data) so that all your data is unified and stored in a single location, such as a data warehouse (Snowflake, Google BigQuery, etc.).