Where Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (HKG:3737) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry

After reading Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited's (SEHK:3737) most recent earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Did 3737 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

3737's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥115m has jumped 35% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 4.5%, indicating the rate at which 3737 is growing has accelerated. What's enabled this growth? Let's take a look at if it is merely attributable to industry tailwinds, or if Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.6% exceeds the HK Personal Products industry of 6.3%, indicating Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.0% to 16%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 19% to 4.1% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Zhongzhi Pharmaceutical Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

