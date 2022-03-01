Whereabouts of accused killer Wendell Noyes is guarded in secrecy

Mar. 1—CONCORD — Five years after he was committed to the state psychiatric hospital, the alleged killer of West Stewartstown pre-teen Celina Cass may still be at the New Hampshire State Hospital, or he may not. The state isn't saying.

"Mr. (Wendell) Noyes is part of the mental health system, and any information about him is confidential (under state and federal law)," said Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards. "So we can't provide any information."

Five years ago on Feb. 27, 2017, homicide prosecutors announced they were dropping charges against Cass' stepfather, Wendell Noyes, for her July 2011 drowning death.

Psychiatrists had deemed Noyes mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Simultaneously, Noyes was committed to the New Hampshire State Hospital. Commitments last for a maximum of five years, at which time a judge reviews a patient's status and decides on release or further commitment.

One of his defense attorneys, Robin Melone of Manchester, said she could not comment.

Edwards said she cannot say anything about Noyes, including where he is residing, any treatment he is undergoing or whether he has any interaction with the public.

Two standards are at play: A judge deemed him incompetent to assist in his defense, and a judge also committed Noyes because he was determined to be a danger to himself or others.

If prosecutors want to keep someone committed beyond five years, they must file a court petition to extend the commitment, said Michael Ramsdell, a former homicide prosecutor for the Department of Justice.

In his 10 years as a homicide prosecutor, Ramsdell said he can't recall any defendant being restored to competency. He said it's more likely that a person will be released because they are no longer a danger than they are restored to competency and stand trial.

"We're not supposed to be punishing people under our law who are not responsible for their actions," he said.

Story continues

Edwards acknowledged that Noyes could be released but still be incompetent to stand trial. If that were the case, her office still would not inform the public.

"I know this is a frustrating thing. The challenge is the state of New Hampshire has not been able to bring charges," she said.

She said his commitment would be no different from other commitments to the state hospital.

It's unknown if Noyes is at the New Hampshire State Hospital or the Secure Psychiatric Unit, a more restrictive treatment facility on the grounds of the New Hampshire State Prison.

Edwards said state law allows her office to provide information about Noyes to the Cass family. Celina's sister, who serves as the family contact, was not interested in speaking to the media at this time, according to a message relayed through the Department of Justice victim witness office.

Cass' disappearance in July 2011 prompted a massive week-long search that ended with her discovery in a Connecticut River impoundment in West Stewartstown.

It took almost five years for authorities to charge Noyes with the crime.

Then on Feb. 27, 2017, they announced he had been ruled incompetent to stand trial and they were dropping charges.

If his mental competency is ever restored, Noyes could face a new round of criminal charges.