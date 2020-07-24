WhereIsMyName: Afghan women campaign for the right to reveal their name

A woman from western Afghanistan - we will call her Rabia - was suffering from severe fever, so she went to see a doctor. The doctor's diagnosis was Covid-19.

Rabia returned home, suffering from pain and fever, and gave her prescription to her husband to buy the medicine for her. But when he saw her name on the prescription he beat her, for revealing it "to a strange man".

Her story - which was relayed to the BBC through a friend - is not unique. In Afghanistan, family members often force women to keep their name a secret from people outside the family, even doctors.

Using a woman's name in public is frowned upon and can be considered an insult. Many Afghan men are reluctant to say the names of their sisters, wives or mothers in public. Women are generally only referred to as the mother, daughter or sister of the eldest male in their family, and Afghan law dictates that only the father's name should be recorded on a birth certificate.

The problem starts early, when a girl is born. It takes a long time for her to be given a name. Then when a woman is married her name does not appear on her wedding invitations. When she is ill her name does not appear on her prescription, and when she dies her name does not appear on her death certificate or even her headstone.

But some Afghan women are now campaigning to use their names freely, with the slogan "Where Is My Name?" The campaign began three years ago when Laleh Osmany realised she was fed up with women being denied what she thought was a "basic right".

"The campaign is getting one step closer to achieving its goal of persuading the Afghan government to record the mother's name on a birth certificate," Ms Osmany, who is 28, said.

Laleh Osmany began her campaign three years ago More

The campaign appears to have taken a big step in the past few weeks. A source close to the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said the president had instructed the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (Accra) to look into the possibility of amending the country's Population Registration Act to allow women to have their names on their ID cards and childrens' birth certificates.

The BBC understands the act has now been amended and forwarded to the President's Office of Administrative Affairs (OAA).

Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan former MP and women's rights activist, told the BBC she welcomed the development, which "should have happened many years back".

"The matter of including a woman's name on the national ID card in Afghanistan is not a matter of women's rights - it's a legal right, a human right," she said. "Any individual who exists in this world has to have an identity."

But campaigners fear that their efforts may face strong opposition from conservative members of the Parliament, some of whom have already expressed their disapproval. Ms Osmay welcomed the reports of the president's amendment order, but said it was not the end of the fight.

"Even if the parliament passes the law and President Ghani issues a presidential decree endorsing the inclusion of mother's name on ID cards, we will keep fighting until shame is removed from women's names," she said.

The campaign, a move by women to reclaim their public identity, was launched three years ago More

Soon after Ms Osmany began her campaign three years ago, Afghan celebrities began to throw their support behind it, including the singer and music producer Farhad Darya and the singer-songwriter Aryana Sayeed.