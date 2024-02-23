Where's the best place to see SpaceX, NASA rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach?

Hands down, watching a rocket launch while at the beach is so Florida.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

Opportunities to watch a rocket launch from a Florida beach seem to be increasing, too.

In 2023, for example, FLORIDA TODAY, a USA TODAY Network-Florida newspaper, reported a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight. And after seven rockets lifted off in January, officials expect the 2024 total to reach an unprecedented 111 launches, led by SpaceX. The company's Starlink internet-satellite constellation missions will comprise the bulk of that total.

Where are some places to go to watch a rocket launch in Volusia? Here are some of our suggestions, from the beach to local parks.

By the way, if you want to watch live coverage of the rocket launches, tune in to the USA TODAY Network's Space Team at floridatoday.com/space. Coverage typically begins 90 minutes before each launch. For the latest launch schedule, click here.

Where can I see a rocket launch in Volusia County, Florida?

Beach chair with a nice view at New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An electic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

Kevin Harder, Port Orange, taken at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park in New Smyrna Beach.

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

Bethune Beach is pictured from the boardwalk at Mary McLeod Bethune Park in New Smyrna Beach.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

Apollo Beach, Florida, is part of the 24-mile Canaveral National Seashore, an ideal place to get close to nature. While nude swimming is illegal here, it's a long-standing tradition that locals tolerate if you keep a low profile. Most nudists find walking a few miles to more deserted areas of the beach worth the effort to keep the peace.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

Seafood plates are legendary, as are the baskets and po’ boys, at Goodrich Seafood & Oyster House in Oak Hill.

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

