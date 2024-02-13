Where's the bus? Bloomington Transit switches live bus tracking to new app

Bloomington Transit recently migrated its live bus tracking to the SPOT ETA app, replacing DoubleMap. BT officially migrated live app tracking on Jan. 22, meaning the DoubleMap app no longer offers live tracking.

Where can I download the new Bloomington Transit bus tracking app?

SPOT ETA is free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. The app will ask for location permissions to identify local transit options, though you can manually select transit agencies as well.

Will I see Indiana University campus buses on the map?

No. DoubleMap used to have both Bloomington Transit and IU Campus Shuttle routes on its live tracking map, but IU migrated live tracking for its shuttle routes to the IU Mobile app prior to the switch from SPOT to DoubleMap. You can view live bus tracking for IU shuttles by down loading the IU Mobile app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

How do I use the new Bloomington Transit app?

SPOT largely functions identically to the DoubleMap app, with an interactive map of BT’s routes, the ability to favorite specific bus stops, and the option to switch bus lines on and off.

Clicking on each bus stop reveals the next expected arrival time based on live tracking, and can also show the full schedule for arrival times throughout the day.

The app shows where the buses are in real time.

Can I see live bus tracking and arrival times without a mobile app?

Yes. A web-based, desktop friendly version of the app can be found at bloomingtontransit.etaspot.net/.

Can I continue to use DoubleMap?

As of February, DoubleMap no longer has live tracking features for Bloomington Transit buses. DoubleMap still shows BT routes and standard bus schedules, but BT encourages users to switch over to the SPOT ETA app.

Why did Bloomington Transit change bus tracking apps?

A Bloomington Transit bus passes the Sample Gates at Indiana University last year.

In a news release, Bloomington Transit said issues between the buses’ tracking equipment and the DoubleMap app were causing buses to not show up and be trackable on the app. BT said the switch to SPOT accompanies upgrades to equipment on buses to ensure live bus tracking is available.

How can I report issues with the new app?

The new SPOT app features an in-app feedback form, which is accessible from the sidebar menu in the app’s top right corner. You can also call BT’s customer service line at 812-336-7433 for further assistance.

