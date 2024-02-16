Where's Kamie? Readers (and KTTC watchers) want answers from Answer Man

Feb. 16—Oh, Great One: Why is Kamie Roesler no longer on KTTC? All of sudden she is gone with no explanation or even a token goodbye on air. Midwest Access — the show she hosted — will never be as excellent without her sparkling personality. — Wondering.

Dear Wondering,

Here's what makes me scratch my voluminous head: How come every time someone leaves one of the local TV news stations, readers seems to think good ol' Answer Man — who works at the Post Bulletin and does not generally hob-nob with TV reporters — knows what happened?

Well, I know a little, but if you're a regular watcher of KTTC and Midwest Access (why go to other news sources when you have the Post Bulletin at your fingertips?), you probably already know most of this.

First of all, Stephanie Hedrick, vice president and general manager at KTTC, said Roesler is not on vacation or a leave of absense, she is, in fact, gone.

"Kamie is pursuing new opportunities, and we wish her the best," Hedrick said. "We're thankful for the work she put into helping Midwest Access become such a success."

On Wednesday, those new opportunities became clear and Roesler's landing spot isn't very far away ... KIMT.

"Rochester friends who were wondering, I'm not leaving town! You can catch me right before the BEST gameshow on tv (if Bob were still around this would be debatable) starting next week," Roesler posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Feb. 14. "I have accepted a position as 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at KIMT News 3."

Roesler said CBS is the only network she has not been affiliated with, so, she said, she wants to "gotta give 'er a shot."

"Loved my time working for an ABC affiliate in South Dakota, NBC in South Carolina and Rochester, plus Fox in Fargo and Rochester. Excited to join the team & for big things to come," she wrote.

Local fans rejoiced in the comments of Roesler's Facebook post. So at last the mystery is solved!

But for one more note, Wondering, you and a few other curious readers have expressed that the show she hosted, Midwest Access, will "never be as excellent" without Roesler present.

Nay, I say.

While Roesler, by all accounts, did a wonderful job, she's being replaced on Midwest Access by Vivien Williams and Tom Overlie. Williams, who spent some time contributing here at the Post Bulletin, is a fantastic storyteller, and Overlie is no slouch either. So, the show, Answer Man believes, will be in good hands.

Meanwhile, Hedrick said KTTC "continues to make plans for the future of the show. We're excited to explore more of what makes our local communities so great, so stay tuned."

Then, don't forget to read the Post Bulletin, where our staff of beloved reporters is intact and

still giving you great news.

