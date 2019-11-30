Where's Lindsey? After GOP Outcry, Graham Emerges as a Trump Defender

WASHINGTON — Late last month, as damaging revelations about President Donald Trump began piling up in the impeachment inquiry, conservative commentators and activists, including one of the president’s sons, trained their anger on an unlikely target: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham, normally one of the president’s most ardent defenders in the Senate, had “not lifted a finger to help this president,” said Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a friend of Trump’s. “Lindsey Graham Keeps Making Empty Promises” was the headline for a segment on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time Fox program. Donald Trump Jr. weighed in using a trending hashtag: “#WheresLindsey.”

Now Graham — chairman of the Judiciary Committee, who had a star turn in the nation’s last impeachment drama as a manager in the trial of President Bill Clinton — has surfaced as an aggressive and unapologetically partisan defender of Trump, even starting his own investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

In the space of a few weeks, Graham, who has long prided himself on being an institutionalist, has gone from expressing an open mind about impeachment to becoming a leader of the president’s counterattack. He has angrily denounced the House inquiry — “Salem witches got a better deal than this!” he tweeted Wednesday — while generally acquiescing to calls from an outraged party base to mount a more vigorous defense of the president. Like Trump, he faces reelection next year.

“I think Lindsey Graham has heard the message,” said former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, who appeared on “Fox & Friends” in the media blitz last month to call the senator to action.

At the time, Graham was separating himself from the impeachment debate, instead drawing attention for his vocal criticism of Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from northern Syria. He vowed to “become President Trump’s worst nightmare” over what he called “the biggest mistake of his presidency.”

Trump was not pleased.

“I think Lindsey should focus on Judiciary,” he told reporters at the White House.

Still, Graham was wary of using his powerful perch on the committee to carry out Trump’s wishes. He privately rejected the idea of opening an investigation into the Bidens, seen by many Republicans as a way to validate Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to announce it was scrutinizing the former vice president — the conduct at the center of the impeachment inquiry. And when he was asked in an interview if he was open to supporting impeachment, Graham told Axios he was, if new evidence of wrongdoing came to light.

With those comments, long-simmering conservative frustration at Graham boiled over, and over the next two days, one by one, nearly a half-dozen right-wing heavyweights made television appearances savaging the senator.

“Sen. Graham is taking a very measured approach, but he is right on the precipice of a lot of frustration that he doesn’t actually hold people accountable,” Chaffetz said. “He has the gavel, and he has the personality and the reason to bring these people in.”

A spokesman for Graham declined to make him available for an interview and instead directed a reporter to an appearance the senator had made on Fox News.

“When House Republicans tried to ask these questions about the role of Hunter Biden in the investigation of the gas company, they were shut down — so I’m going to ask,” Graham said in the interview this week.

“President Trump wants to find out about corruption in Ukraine,” he continued. “And if there’s nothing there, fine. I hope there’s not.”

The position constitutes a turnabout from just last month, when Graham persistently worked to distance himself from any talk of investigating the Bidens, to the annoyance of House Republicans who had been working to construct an impeachment counterattack, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

He privately told colleagues in the Senate that he did not think opening an investigation was necessary and that he did not want to do it, some of the people said. Pressed again and again by conservative interviewers, he replied that it was outside his committee’s purview and suggested that an inquiry should be taken up by Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.