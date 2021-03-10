Where's Magufuli? Tanzanian leader's absence fuels health concern

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's re-elected President John Pombe Magufuli holds a spear and shield from the elders after he was sworn-in for the second term at the Jamhuri stadium in Dodoma
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lewis and Duncan Miriri
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lewis and Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Tanzania's main opposition leader has demanded information on the health of President John Magufuli, a COVID-19 sceptic whose absence from public view in recent days brought speculation he was receiving medical treatment abroad.

There was no official statement on Magufuli's health. His director of communications Gerson Msigwa and government spokesman Hassan Abbas did not respond to Reuters messages left seeking comment.

The Nation newspaper in neighbouring Kenya reported that an African leader who had not been seen in public for nearly two weeks was being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator at Nairobi Hospital, a private hospital in the Kenyan capital.

It cited unidentified political and diplomatic sources for the report and did not identify the African leader. Reuters was not able to confirm the report independently. Kenya's Foreign Ministry and Nairobi Hospital both said they had no information to disclose.

Magufuli, a 61-year-old leader nicknamed "The Bulldozer," was last seen in public on Feb. 27 looking his normal self as he swore in a new chief secretary at State House in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam. He has been out of public view for periods in the past.

"The president's wellbeing is a matter of grave public concern. What's it with Magufuli that we don't deserve to know?", opposition leader Tundu Lissu said in a tweet late on Tuesday as rumours flew on Tanzania's social media.

"It's a sad comment on his stewardship of our country that it's come to this: that he himself had get COVID-19 and be flown out to Kenya in order to prove that prayers, steam inhalations and other unproven herbal concoctions he’s championed are no protection against coronavirus!" added Lissu, without providing evidence.

'VACCINES ARE NOT GOOD'

Magufuli has downplayed the threat of COVID-19 in Tanzania and scoffed at global panic. He urged Tanzanians to put faith in prayer and homespun remedies such as steam inhalation rather than vaccines, which he said were dangerous and part of a Western conspiracy.

"Vaccines are not good. If they were, then the white man would have brought vaccines for HIV/AIDS," he said earlier this year. Last year he dismissed coronavirus testing kits, which he said had returned positive results on a goat and pawpaw fruit.

Tanzania stopped reporting coronavirus data in May last year when it said it had 509 cases and 21 deaths, according to data held at the World Health Organization, which has called on the country to share its information.

Fuelling concern about a possible hidden epidemic, a top opposition politician on Tanzania's autonomous Zanzibar archipelago, Seif Sharif Hamad, died last month of what his party said was COVID-19.

Even as COVID-19 spread around Africa, Tanzanians were still allowed to gather, for example to watch sport.

Magufuli was first elected in 2015 and beat Lissu to win re-election last year. He has faced accusations from Western countries and opposition parties of eroding democracy, which he denies.

Magufuli has a history of heart issues, according to a senior Tanzanian medic close to the government who asked not to be identified, and a private security official in Kenya with extensive official contacts in Tanzania.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and David Lewis; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • In Kenya, speciality tea finds favour with health conscious consumers

    Bella Gwada picks purple-tipped tea leaves at a farm in central Kenya early on a Saturday morning before moving to process, brew and taste the produce which had been harvested earlier. Gwada, who travelled 42 kilometres from Nairobi for the experience, is one of a rapidly growing base of consumers in the East African nation who are flocking to speciality teas, including purple tea, due to their health benefits. Kenya is the world's biggest exporter of black tea and the crop is one of the country's top hard currency earners, along with tourism and cash sent home by citizens living abroad.

  • Nigeria Is Now Rewarding Citizens for Using Licensed Money Senders, Not Crypto

    The "Naira 4 Dollar Scheme" is a bid to funnel remittances through official channels. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer bitcoin remains popular.

  • What is moringa? Everything you need to know about the superfood

    This nutrient-dense superfood has been used consistently in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years, so why isn't it on more people’s radar?

  • Uganda's Bobi Wine calls for peaceful protests after polls

    Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine is calling for peaceful protests in the aftermath of presidential elections, charging that electoral authorities are “grappling with forged results” that showed victory for President Yoweri Museveni. Wine, a singer and lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Sentamu, spoke on Tuesday, the day after police warned in a statement that some opposition politicians were planning “nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with Kampala,” the capital. Wine on Tuesday asserted that the East African country’s constitution allows peaceful protests.

  • 'Nothing is impossible' against PSG: Koeman

    Ronald Koeman insists Barcelona can pull off another incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, especially if Lionel Messi plays at his sensational best.

  • Yasser Arafat's nephew issues challenge to Mahmoud Abbas ahead of first Palestinian elections since 2006

    Yasser Arafat’s nephew has called for a crackdown on corruption and the enforcement of strict term limits as he mounted a rare challenge against Mahmoud Abbas, the 85-year-old Palestinian president, ahead of the territories’ first elections in 15 years. In an interview with the Telegraph, Nasser al-Qudwa, a veteran diplomat, said he was holding talks on a new political movement that hopes to contest the elections alongside Marwan Barghouti, the jailed Palestinian leader serving a life sentence in Israel for five deadly terror attacks. “At this stage, I personally said that if Marwan Barghouti runs, and he expressed interest in running, I’ll be supporting him,” Mr Qudwa told the Telegraph. Both men have long been regarded as potential successors to Mr Abbas, but are now mulling a breakaway political movement that could pose a threat to the President’s Fatah party in elections this summer. Mr Qudwa is a longstanding member of Fatah's Central Committee, a former foreign minister and during his time at the UN as a Palestinian observer grew close to Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general. The Palestinian Authority, which partially governs the West Bank, has not run legislative or presidential polls since 2006 and 2005, in part due to bitter tensions with the rival Islamist faction Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip. Mr Qudwa said his uncle, the late Palestinian leader and founder of Fatah, would be "very angry" about the lack of democractic process if he were alive today.

  • Londoners 'hurt' by Royal skin color comment

    Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, said that when she was pregnant with Archie and living as a senior royal in Britain, there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son's skin might be."That was really hurtful to a lot of people to be honest, especially because I'm Black as well," 18-year-old Binta Barr said when asked for her reaction to Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States on Sunday.The issue of racism and what part it may have played in Meghan's struggles with her husband's family, and with life in the public eye, is one that divides the British public.At one end of the spectrum, many Britons, especially in the Black community and in younger age groups, empathize with Meghan and see her as a victim of racist attitudes in the media and potentially in the royal establishment.At the other end of the spectrum, other Britons, especially older white people, dismiss Meghan's complaints as baseless and undignified, saying she should show more respect for the institution into which she married.According to a YouGov poll of more than 4,300 British adults published last month, there was a direct correlation between people's age and whether they felt it was appropriate for Harry and Meghan to bare their souls to Oprah Winfrey.The survey found that among people aged 18 to 24, 52% felt it was appropriate while 21% felt it was not. Among people aged 65 or older, 70% felt the interview was inappropriate while just 11% approved.

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • African payments company Flutterwave raises $170M, now valued at over $1B

    The proliferation of fintech services across Africa remains in full swing as investors remain bullish about the opportunities that abound in the sector. Today we behold another unicorn: African payments company Flutterwave announced that it has closed $170 million, valuing the company over $1 billion. New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global led the Series C round.

  • Man Utd appoint Darren Fletcher as technical director

    Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named as the club's first technical director, with John Murtough promoted to the role of football director, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

  • Man kills wife, 2 children in murder-suicide after she posts about abuse

    A Missouri mother shared online last week that she was being abused by her husband, days later he killed her and two of her children. Roseann McCulley, her 13-year-old son, Kayden Johnson, and 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks were murdered by her estranged husband, Bobby McCulley III last week.

  • Top 15 Most Valuable African Companies

    In this article, we discuss the Top 15 Most Valuable African Companies. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the African economy, go directly to the Top 5 Most Valuable African Companies. In today’s multi-polar world, Africa is no longer a land of exploitation. It’s rather a hub of business activity and investments. […]

  • The stimulus money isn’t going to be spent, Bank of America says, so here are the investment moves to make

    Bank of America finds that most of the stimulus money won’t be spent. Here's what it says investors should do.

  • A price tag on trauma? College town weighs Black reparations

    Professor Edwin Driver arrived in Amherst in 1948 as one of the first Black teachers hired at a flagship state university in the country. Driver and his wife, who was from India, also encountered roadblocks trying to buy a house in the mostly white college town. “There’s a lot of people in Amherst that have not gotten a proper share of things,” the now 96-year-old professor emeritus said at his home in nearby South Hadley recently.

  • Harris Co. introduces new Public Health Director

    The Harris County Health Department has a new leader. Welcome, Barbie Robinson!

  • Tokyo Olympics to reportedly go forward with no foreign spectators

    After being delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to go forward in the summer, but foreign spectators reportedly won't be invited. The Kyodo news agency is reporting that Japan will bar foreign spectators from attending the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS News and Reuters report. The organizing committee "has decided it is essential to hold the ceremony in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima behind closed doors, only permitting participants and invitees to take part in the event, to avoid large crowds forming amid the pandemic," the Kyodo report said, per Reuters. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympics committee, reportedly told reporters that welcoming spectators from around the world "to come to a full stadium" for the Olympics could cause a "great deal of trouble" unless "we are prepared to accept them and the medical situation in Japan is perfect." The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to begin in July 2020, but the games were postponed until July 2021 amid the pandemic. In January, a report claimed the Japanese government had "privately concluded" the Olympics would have to be canceled, but officials denied this. Under COVID-19 rules for the games unveiled in February, "hugs, high fives or handshakes are banned," and spectators "are being asked not to sing or chant, but to only clap instead," NBC News reported. Still, CBS News notes that polls in January found about 80 percent of respondents in Japan were in favor of the Olympics either being rescheduled again or canceled entirely. More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIrish column on Harry and Meghan savagely compares Britain's embattled monarchy to killer clowns, Ewoks

  • China Is Tapping the Brakes as the U.S. Revs Up Stimulus

    As the U.S. is on the verge of approving $1.9 trillion in stimulus and talking about new infrastructure investment, China is heading in the opposite direction.

  • How to Travel to the Caribbean on a Budget

    White sandy beaches provide a restful reprieve from daily stresses. Secluded shores and remote islands encourage natural social distancing. And, if you’re coming from the U.S., you’ll get to explore…

  • A Week In Nairobi, Kenya, On A $30,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar. Do you regularly consume marijuana? Do you factor your cannabis purchases into your budget? We want to hear from you! Send us an email at moneydiary@refinery29.com with the subject line “4/20 Money Diary” and a bit about yourself for a chance to participate in an upcoming Money Diaries project. Underrepresented voices will be prioritized.Today: a freelance photojournalist who makes $30,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on mangoes. Editor’s Note: All currency has been converted to USD. Occupation: Freelance PhotojournalistIndustry: Environmental Conservation/CommunicationAge: 25Location: Nairobi, KenyaSalary: $30,000Net Worth: ~$15,000 ($3,600 in a brokerage account, $5,000 in an intelligent portfolio, $5,800 in savings ($500 set aside for my #vanlife2022 fund), $5,300 in a Roth IRA, $575 in Acorns, and $500 in Coinbase minus $5,700 in student loans.)Debt: $5,700 (student loans)Paycheck Amount (1-5x a month): varies depending on assignment and publication (anywhere from $80-$1,500)Pronouns: She/herMonthly ExpensesRent: ~$317 (I live alone in my own studio.)Student Loans: $0-$400 depending on the month to my parents to pay off my student loan (they paid it off ~$10,000 to limit interest)Schwab Intelligent Portfolio: $200 Climbing Gym: $45.41 (paid in full for six months)Acorns: $5 Cell Phone: I pay as I go and end up spending about $5 a monthNetflix/Apple Music: use my relatives’ accountsHealth Insurance: on my parents’ Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?Yes, for sure. My East Asian immigrant parents raised my brother and me in the U.S. so we could have a good education and plenty of opportunities. I attended a four-year college right after high school. I received a ton of federal financial aid, some state aid, and other scholarships; my parents very kindly paid their portion of the remaining tuition and I always held at least two jobs on campus to contribute. Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?Nothing too nitty-gritty, but we talked about how to be frugal and never spending beyond one’s means. My parents emphasized never spending over our credit card limits when we got them (around 19?) and treating them like debit cards. What was your first job and why did you get it?Probably at age 8, picking blueberries and selling them around the neighborhood. I would calculate how much the berries cost per pound at the farm and how much I should charge per pint to make a profit. Got it by putting up an ad in my neighborhood! Did you worry about money growing up?My brother and I did not necessarily worry about money, but we were acutely aware of it. In this sense, I am thankful for how my parents raised us to be on the conservative side with our spending and aware of the hard work that goes into making money. We had music and sports lessons but never went on any vacations, didn’t really buy anything beyond what we needed. Do you worry about money now?Yes, all the time. Nearly impossible not to given that I am freelance. At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?Probably around age 23 when I graduated from college, but it was a process that gradually happened throughout my studies. I have a financial safety net in that I know my family will always support me if anything were to happen. Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.No. Day One 8 a.m. — I wake up, make coffee in my moka pot, and add a little milk. Brush teeth and use some Rovectin Skin Essential treatment solution and Glossier sunscreen. I’m inconsistent with my skincare but am trying to be better. Start the day with checking emails, journaling, and doing some stretching. I got with this really cute guy I’ve been talking to last night and am definitely giddy about it. We’d gotten coffee a few times and I was surprised by his consistent effort in meeting up (very very unlike Nairobi, let me tell you). Around 10 I get a call, it’s this avocado vase and tripod planter vase ($51.50) I ordered from a local shop. Definitely bougie for me, but I have finally gotten my own place after months of suboptimal apartment hopping and am working to gradually make it homey. Continue working. I receive a response from an editor saying he’ll get revisions back to me within the week for a photo essay on cross-cultural dynamics in Nairobi. $51.50 11 a.m. — I go for a 5k run and then head up to the gym at my friend’s apartment (the guards know me and are super amicable) for a quick strength-training workout. I broke my foot last summer in a climbing accident and have only just started running again this year. I’m super out of climbing shape as well, but this is the year I’m determined to consistently work to get better. Take a boda (a rideshare motorcycle) to the climbing gym. On my way back, I call my boda guy who is always around to take me back and pay via M-Pesa (mobile money through the local sim card). $5.02 3 p.m. — I eat some yogurt, mango, and beans and rice leftover from the other day. I love living alone, I can do as I want with minimal pants on and no one judging. 7 p.m. — After showering, I work more — making some final revisions to a piece about the circular e-waste economy with the backdrop of the global waste trade and sending it off to my editor. I then make and eat dinner (roasted green beans, rice, fried eggs), call a friend in the U.S., play around on my laptop, and read Fima by Amos Oz before passing out. Daily Total: $56.52 Day Two 8 a.m. — Wake up, coffee, brush teeth, Drunk Elephant hydration and firming serum, and Hado Labo concentrated water serum. Work, chugging away at emails. For my work, I am responsible for the entire lifecycle of articles; from pitching to publications, research/fieldwork/interviews/photos, writing, and rounds of revisions with editors. It’s quite the process and there’s always something to do. When pieces are in, I just move on to new ideas. I buy a water filter so I no longer have to drink boiled water, yay! $36.33 11 a.m. — Head to a jewelry workshop in Kibera slums, not too far from where I live. I was on assignment shooting a story for a jewelry collective late last year and the guys at this workshop were so cool and welcoming. I used to make jewelry back in college at the student workshop and have been missing it ever since. They offered me their space to use and I brought some sterling silver back from the U.S. (sheet and wire) to play around with. Today is the first time I’m checking it out! I take a boda there and back, and I make some stud earrings and try reticulating…it’s been a while and I’m hella rusty. Head to my friend’s gym for a quick workout before going home. $2.72 6:15 p.m. — I grab some tomatoes and potatoes from the little stall near where I live to make some Malawian chicken curry along with carrots and zucchini that I already have. This batch will last me a few days. After dinner, I work a bit more, tweaking a film grant proposal. My neighbor comes to chat and chill for a few hours. I’m exhausted and wanted to get to sleep earlier, but lights out around 11:30 p.m. $1.63 Daily Total: $40.68 Day Three 7 a.m. — Coffee, brush teeth, work for a few hours, then head to the climbing gym by boda around 11. After bouldering a bit, I do some top rope route 16 times, and then another five times. I’m dead. Afterward, I ship some SD cards to my friend who just moved to Mombasa and her sister who’s across town using a local delivery service ($7.26) and call my boda guy to take me home ($1.63). $8.89 6:30 p.m. — Have an interview morning EST time. Speak to a researcher who’s been doing a long-running zebra tracking project in northern Kenya, and I’m writing a piece for a conservation mag based in Kenya about how this kind of tech is furthering conservation efforts on the ground. Turns out he knows my former TA, such a small world. Eat leftover curry, working some more, watch part of Adu on Netflix (but it’s kinda intense), read Fima, and sleep around 11. Daily Total: $8.89 Day Four 7 a.m. — Wake up, not feeling totally rested mehhh. It’s okay, will just have to push through it. I’m envious of people who can sleep as much as they want. Wanted to go climbing outdoors today but my climbing partners are all occupied. Drink a ton of water and coffee, work on that zebra piece, and do some general life admin and journaling. Go for a 6k run or so, really trying to up my endurance. The area where I live is not ideal for running (I’m spoiled by the small town I grew up in), but definitely could be a lot worse. Head to the jewelry studio around 1 on a boda ($1.36) after eating some fried eggs, spinach, and avocado. $1.36 5 p.m. — Head home (on a boda), light stretches, shower, eat some mangos and yogurt, and more curry. Do some work then call my friend from home and hear about what she’s been up to and discuss the ridiculousness of meme stocks. I’ve been trying to be a smarter investor without having it become a hobby/take over my life and I’m still trying to find a balance. Transfer $100 from my Schwab brokerage account to my new Coinbase account to buy some Bitcoin, figuring the hype is gonna last for a while longer. End up watching some Modern Family because it’s familiar, read Fima, sleep around midnight. $1.36 Daily Total: $2.72 Day Five 7:15 a.m. — Wake up, lots of water, coffee, stretches, go for an early run. I’m doing headshots and group photos for a financing group whose office is within walking distance (Nairobi is proliferated by such NGOs). It really kills me how little I’m making, but gotta account for local prices (I’ll be making $145.31 USD). I turn the photos around by late afternoon. Around 1, I am hungry and head to a kibanda (roadside restaurant) to have some beans and chapati ($1.36). $1.36 2 p.m. — At home, I work and chill for a bit (trying to not aimlessly be on screens all the time, I’m in a cycle of deleting Instagram and deactivating Facebook all the time). Listen to The Enormocast, Lexicon Valley, and This American Life podcasts as I edit photos. Walk over to a cute Italian restaurant around 6:30 and call my friend from home as I wait for the others — traffic is bad and people slide into “Africa Time” easily here (aka being indiscriminately late for everything). It’s great seeing the crew. I order chicken and mushroom pasta with handmade tagliatelle and we split a bottle of red. One of the guys is off to a speed-dating event, kinda whack, and normally we’d be going out somewhere, but I peace. Go home, watch more Modern Family, read, and go to sleep around 11. $19.71 Daily Total: $21.07 Day Six 7:30 a.m. — Wake up a bit too early for the weekend. Coffee, do some work (when you’re freelancing, it’s hard to have an off day), and go on a quick run before I head to the climbing gym on a boda ($1.36). It’s packed today, which makes me glad because business has been slow. I wonder if I’m gonna hang with that guy this weekend, hmmm. The trick is to never have too many expectations but it’s advice that’s hard to internalize. I need a lot of hand-holding for this kind of stuff sometimes. We flirt a bit but I don’t think we’re gonna hang this weekend. Grab a bag of four mangos from the side of the street on my way back via boda ($1.36), I try to bargain but just let it go even though I know I’m not paying the local price ($1.86). $3.22 2 p.m. — I bake some banana bread, eat fried eggs, cheese, tomato, avocado, and mango and yogurt, and read, journal, and do some life admin before heading to the arboretum to meet some friends around 5 ($2 for a boda). I have trouble finding them there — it’s sooo dang crowded on the weekend, I always forget, but I am armed with my book. I finish reading Fima at last, and then finally find my friends. We drink some beers and then walk over to this girl’s apartment (whom I just met) for what is basically her going-away party. Such are the lives of ex-pats. $2 7:45 p.m. — The gathering is pretty mehhh in my opinion. Really not feeling it this weekend, for some reason. No one’s that interesting and the crew isn’t all together this weekend. There’s a 10 p.m. curfew and I’m definitely not doing an all-nighter until 5 a.m. although it appears that most people are. I get a boda around 9:43 and make it home. $2.72 Daily Total: $7.94 Day Seven 8 a.m. — Wake up for a work call (on a Sunday morning, I know). I’m tutoring a girl for some admissions prep to get some of that side hustle money (it’s an inconsistent gig, hours vary wildly from month to month) and this one is actually super easy to work with. I walk over to a friend’s place around 11 after showering — we have plans to check out a flea market. She drives us there, it’s a bit too bougie for my taste, but I take some nice photos of her and buy a bar of bentonite soap. $3.16 1 p.m. — Head to another flea market. It’s hard for me to not always want to be buying clothes and such, but luckily there’s nothing here that appeals to me. I get a very mediocre strawberry smoothie and she drops me home after we both agree the club music on a Sunday morning is way too much. $3 2:30 p.m. — I scrounge around for some leftovers… I need to cook more next week. End up eating some passionfruit, cheese, and leftover oatmeal loaf I’d baked. Send money to my cleaning lady who comes once a week ($18.16). $18.16 5:40 p.m. — Walk over to the nearby supermarket to get some essentials and ingredients for the week — milk, lemons, tomato paste, broccoli, zucchini, almonds, sewing kit (to patch up a pair of pants), eggs, flour, paper towels, and yogurt. $23.45 6:35 p.m. — I was prepared to just cook and eat in for the night, but two of my Chinese friends call and invite me to this Cantonese restaurant I’ve been hearing about for ages! They convince me to go out. I was gonna do some yoga and eat at home but screw that. They pick me up, we order rice noodles, chow fun, char siu bao, braised eggplant, and milk teas. Really fun and relaxing just hanging with them. The restaurant is quite full (outdoor seating) but still has good vibes. They drop me off around 9. I read and organize a bit for the week ahead before going to sleep. $14.53 Daily Total: $62.30 Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?A Week In The Bronx, NY, On A $100,700 SalaryA Week In New Zealand On A $54,000 SalaryA Week In San Jose, CA, On A $92,000 Salary

  • Freed academic describes 'psychological torture' in Iran

    A British-Australian academic imprisoned by Iran on a spying conviction said in a television interview broadcast Tuesday that she endured “psychological torture” during her more than two years behind bars. Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.