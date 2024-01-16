Where's my plow? PennDOT tracker shows snow plow locations

Jan. 16—Wondering when a plow is coming to a state-maintained road near you in Pennsylvania?

PennDOT's snow plow tracker shows you the location of its roughly 2,200 plow trucks. They are all equipped with automated vehicle location systems that send a cellular signal to show where the truck is and how much material is being spread from it.

In addition to showing the current location of a plow truck, the map will also show its entire route, and which roads have already been treated.

You can view the snow plow tracker at 511pa.com by checking off the box for "PennDOT plow trucks" on the map.

Note that the system only shows PennDOT trucks, which handle plowing on state-maintained roads. It does not show plow locations on local roads.

PennDOT first launched the plow tracker during the winter of 2015-16. You can read more about the system here.