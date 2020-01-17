Where's the snow in the Northeast this winter?

It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall across the Northeast this winter. A snow drought is gripping coastal areas even as other locations have been experiencing average or above-average snowfall.

Storms with snow have been cruising along the northern tier at a regular interval so far this winter.

Snowfall is actually above average for a number of locations of interior New England and the Northeast. One storm during early December brought nearly 2 feet of snow to Albany, New York, alone, which has received 122% of normal snowfall to date for the season.

A lack of persistent cold air is one culprit behind the lack of snow in the Interstate 95 corridor, portions of the central Appalachians and even the lower Great Lakes region, but forecasters say that alone isn't enough to suppress snow amounts to the point we have seen so far this season.

No doubt, there needs to be a cold flow of air for lake-effect snow to pile up on the shores of the Great Lakes, and cold air outbreaks have occurred and produced some lake effect, but the bitter blasts have been very brief to this point. Snowfall in Cleveland, Ohio, as well as Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, are well below average for the winter so far.

However, the lack of lake-effect snowfall over parts of New York state has been padded by the frequency of storms with general snow cruising along the Canada border so far.

So why the lack of snow Washington, D.C., New York City and even Boston?

A few bouts of wintry weather, including quick-hitting snow squalls, have caused occasional disruptions in major metropolitan areas of the Northeast Interstate 95 corridor, but total amounts have fallen well below normal for the season as a whole.

Philadelphia has received only 0.1 of an inch of snow for the season as of Jan. 16, a mere 2% of average for this timeframe. Washington, D.C., has experienced 0.4 of an inch, which is 8% of normal for the season to date. The 2.7 inches recorded at New York City's Central Park is only 31% of average. Boston has received more than the other I-95 cities but is still below average at 11.6 inches, which comes in at 67% of normal.

Based on climatology, cold air is not usually consistent in the coastal Northeast early in the winter. This is because it takes the ocean a while to cool off. Any flow of air off the mild water will cause temperatures to rise and bring rain instead of snow or cause snow to change over to rain quickly.

However, cold water alone is often not enough to do the job. In order for storms to bring the big snow to the Atlantic coast early on, the forward speed of storms needs to slow down.

Thus far this winter season, storms have either been making swift progress from west to east across the nation or have taken a track well inland of the coast and toward the Great Lakes.

In order to raise the stakes for heavy snow in the Interstate 95 corridor as well as much of the Northeast region in general, storms need to slow down. When that happens, they tend to get stronger and have more time to deposit snow and produce heavy snowfall rates.

"One of the things meteorologists look for is an atmospheric roadblock that sometimes sets up near Greenland," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"This pattern creates buckles in the jet stream that stall, rather than cycle through. The same pattern tends to trap cold air in the Northeast and alter the path of approaching storms," Anderson added.

Storms that approach the Northeast during a blocking pattern tend to slow down and track along the coast, rather than race offshore or plow up toward the Great Lakes.

This pattern may develop at times in the next couple of weeks; however, the setup does not appear to be rock solid enough to keep cold air locked in and allow storms to stall and strengthen of great consequence.

There is still some hope for snow lovers farther down the road, however. In general, it is just easier for snow to fall during the last part of the winter versus the first part, especially along the coast. Atlantic water temperatures tend to reach their lowest point during late February and early March, and that can help get the air temperature down to critical levels and allow that cold air to hang on longer.