Where's my state, federal tax refunds? Here's how to check

LANSING — We're not suggesting it's a higher priority than the Super Bowl, which, by the way, is coming up this weekend. And you probably have other, more pressing things to worry about.

But if you've already gathered all your documents, done all of you're itemizing and sent off your tax returns, you're probably wondering when you'll see your refund.

Finding out should be simple, assuming the state and federal refund tracking systems are reasonably on the ball.

How can I check my Michigan tax refund status?

The state treasury department's refund tracker is located here. The search terms in your browser of "Michigan" and "Where's My Refund?" will get you there, too.

You'll need to enter your last name, your Social Security number, the tax year, your adjusted gross income or total household resources and your filing status to get information about your refund.

For e-filed returns, you should wait two weeks after receiving confirmation your e-filed state return was accepted before checking on your refund, according to the state website.

For paper returns, you can start checking after six weeks.

Where's my federal tax refund?

This one's pretty user-friendly, too. The IRS' "Where's My Refund?" tool is the place to go.

You can check your refund status 24 hours after filing a current-year return electronically, or four weeks after filing a paper return. You'll need to enter your Social Security or taxpayer ID number, your filing status and the exact amount of your return. Information is updated once a day.

Refunds usually arrive within 21 days for e-filed returns, the IRS said. You should allow four weeks or more for amended returns or those sent by conventional mail, or a little longer than that if the return requires corrections or extra review, they said.

The "Where's My Refund" tool has been criticized in the past for being unable to provide useful information for those whose returns were caught up in processing delays. But more money has been spent on improving the tool with money provided after Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act.

