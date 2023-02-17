Where's my tax return? What tax credits do I qualify for? And other tax questions answered

Tax season began Jan. 23 in Oklahoma and around the U.S., and this year Oklahomans have until April 18 to file a tax return, pay taxes they owe, or submit a request for an extension.

There are general guidelines when it comes to filing your taxes through the Internal Revenue Service with the federal government, but some state-specific differences while filing your Oklahoma income taxes might also make the whole process seem confusing. Here are some tips to make the filing process easier:

Do I have to file a state tax return for Oklahoma?

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, if you are a resident and your gross income exceeds the amount allowed for your filing status, you must file an Oklahoma tax return.

Per Oklahoma law, both people who lived in the state part-time through the year and non-residents who made a source gross income of $1,000 or more through Oklahoma are required to file an Oklahoma income tax return.

Can I file a different filing status for Oklahoma than my federal tax return?

In Oklahoma it is required that you use the same filing status that you use on your federal income tax return. Exceptions to this rule include if you're married and are filing jointly on your federal return, but one spouse is civilian or military resident of Oklahoma and the other spouse is neither. In this case, you can file separate. But when filing separate returns, if one spouse itemizes, the other must itemize as well.

How do I file my Oklahoma state tax return?

State income taxpayers should use Form 511 to file, which can be found online at Oklahoma's Taxpayer Access Point.

Additional help apart from the Access Point can be found by visiting Oklahoma's Taxpayer Resource Center at 300 N Broadway in Oklahoma City.

What tax credits do I qualify for in Oklahoma?

Changes in recent years have been added to the Oklahoma state income tax packet. Check to see if you qualify for the following tax credits by visiting tax.ok.gov:

The refundable Oklahoma Earned Income Tax Credit (often shorthanded as EITC).

The Credit for Sales Tax Relief

The Credit for Verified Blood Donations

The Credit for Oklahoma Rural Jobs

The Credit for Contributions to an Eligible Public School Foundation or Public School District

The Credit for Natural Disasters

The Credit for Volunteer Firefighters

The Credit for Contributions to a Scholarship-Granting Organization

I think my Oklahoma state income tax return is late. Where's my refund?

Experts recommend that the sooner you file your taxes, the quicker you might receive your return. People who file their tax returns electronically and choose direct deposit should receive their refund in 21 days. But if your refund is directly deposited into your checking or savings account, you should not expect direct notification from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

To check the status of your expected income tax refund, call 405-521-3160, select the appropriate option and follow the provided steps. You can also visit Oklahoma's online serves to check on your refund. You also should check with your bank or credit union to verify the status of your return.

If you still haven't received it within 21 days, call the Oklahoma Tax Commission to speak to a representative.

