What Are Some Things About Your Job That More People Should Know?

Some people love their jobs, some people hate them.

20th Century Fox

So, if you were to give an ~honest~ review of your current job, what would you say? We want to know what it's actually like to work in YOUR profession — and what more people should know about it.

Maskot / Getty Images

Like, maybe you love working as a teacher and making an impact on student's lives — but you want to open up about the realities of living with low pay that many teachers are facing today.

Maskot / Getty Images

Perhaps you work in healthcare — and you can share how the pandemic has impacted your personal experience.

The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Or perhaps you have a career people rarely talk about — and you have wild horror stories about working there that others wouldn't expect.

Eternity In An Instant / Getty Images