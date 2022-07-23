What Are Some Things About Your Job That More People Should Know?

Some people love their jobs, some people hate them.

So, if you were to give an ~honest~ review of your current job, what would you say? We want to know what it's actually like to work in YOUR profession — and what more people should know about it.

Like, maybe you love working as a teacher and making an impact on student's lives — but you want to open up about the realities of living with low pay that many teachers are facing today.

Perhaps you work in healthcare — and you can share how the pandemic has impacted your personal experience.

Or perhaps you have a career people rarely talk about — and you have wild horror stories about working there that others wouldn't expect.

In the comments below, tell us what you do for work and what people should know it’s ACTUALLY like. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can submit your answer using this Google form. Your response may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

