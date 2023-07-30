Whether Muncie gunfire that hit 18 people was a 'mass shooting' remains to be seen

MUNCIE, Ind. — Whether a violent turn of events early Sunday on Muncie's east side that saw 18 people wounded by gunfire — one of them fatally — qualifies as a "mass shooting" remains to be seen.

By most definitions, mass shootings are committed by a single individual. Muncie police have not yet said whether that was the case when gunfire broke out at Hackley and Willard streets, where a "block party" was underway, about 1:15 a.m.

Muncie police on Sunday remained at the scene of an early morning shooting, leaving one man dead and several other victims wounded, at Willard and Hackley streets.

A 30-year-old Muncie man, Joseph E. Bonner III, died at the scene, according to Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene.

City police said 18 other people were taken for treatment at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and that 17 of those victims were believed to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

Four were transferred by medical helicopter to other medical facilities, likely in Indianapolis.

As of late Sunday afternoon, police had not released information about the events that led to the shootings.

No related arrests had apparently been made.

Sunday's shootings came more than four years after seven people were shot, one fatally, at a party west of the Ball State University campus.

As a result of that incident — on May 18, 2019, in the 2400 block of West Euclid Avenue — Vashaun Letrell Harnett, now 24, remains charged with attempted murder.

Officials respondied to a house on West Euclid Avenue in May 2019 after reports of seven people being shot.

Prosecutors did not dispute Harnett's claim of self defense in the shootings of six people, one fatally, in the Euclid Avenue house.

Harnett told police he began shooting when another person at the party pointed a handgun at both Harnett and his girlfriend.

One of the shooting victims, 17-year-old Daymarr "Scooter" Kennedy of Muncie, died two days after being wounded.

However, prosecutors have contended Harnett's shooting a few minutes later of Tyler Childers, who was standing over a wounded victim outside the house, was not in self defense.

Childers, 21 at the time he was shot, survived.

Harnett stood trial on the attempted murder count in December 2021, but a mistrial was declared when jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

Court records reflect the case is still pending, although a trial date is not presently set.

