Whickham man who scammed victims out of £1m jailed

A "cruel and deceptive" man who scammed his victims, including vulnerable elderly people, out of more than £1m has been jailed.

Paul Henderson, 55, of Mansion Heights, Whickham, stole from 23 people through investment fraud over several years.

His victims said their lives had been "complete altered", and had lost their retirement and pension funds.

He earlier admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and was jailed for eight years and nine months.

On Thursday, Newcastle Crown Court heard how Henderson defrauded his victims from 2012, up until his arrest in March 2018.

The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) launched an investigation and its officers carried out inquiries on his bank account, documents and identified victims.

They found Henderson had developed false investment schemes, persuading his victims to transfer funds to him.

The unit said in court victims said his criminal actions had left a lasting impact on them, including taking money which was meant for retirement.

It said another victim, who had died from Covid during legal proceedings, was represented by his mother. She said he had wanted to help other victims who had suffered financial loss.

After sentencing, temporary Det Insp Thomas Maughan from NEROCU, said Henderson had shown "no consideration" for the impact on his victims.

Warning signs

He said: "He is a cruel and deceptive man who will now face the consequences of his choices."

Mr Maughan praised the bravery of his victims who had come forward with information, who had been a "big part of securing this outcome".

He urged members of the public to "take a step back", adding "if it sounds too good to be true it probably is".

"People like Henderson are looking to exploit trusting people who have saved and worked hard," he said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk