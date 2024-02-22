While 2 fires are out, East Tennessee braces for more danger due to gusty wind predictions

While brush fires in Halls and Townsend were quickly brought under control over the last few days, gusty winds over the next day are cause for continued wildfire concern.

On Feb. 20, Rural Metro Fire and Tennessee Division of Forestry were called out to a three-acre wildland fire on Mynatt Road near Maynardville Highway. The fire was started by a man who was in a tree stand, the fire department said in a Facebook post. The man was found by fire crews and escorted out of the danger area by Knox County Sheriff's Office personnel and was transported to the ER for evaluation. The slow-moving fire was fueled by a large amount of dead undergrowth and a slight breeze and was contained overnight, Rural Metro Fire said.

On Feb. 21, Sevier County Central Dispatch E911 began receiving an influx of calls reporting smoke originating from a fire in Townsend. That fire was 100% contained by mid-morning, according to a Facebook post from the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department. Tennessee Forestry took over the scene at 8 p.m. and monitored the fire into the night, the post said.

Gusty winds could cause high fire danger across East Tennessee

Gusty winds were expected Thursday, especially across the higher elevations where probabilities of wind gusts greater than 40 mph are highest, the National Weather Service's Morristown office posted on its Facebook page. A wind advisory was issued for the higher elevations and foothills around the Great Smoky Mountains for Thursday afternoon and evening.

In the Knoxville area, the weather service is predicting southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today, turning to southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph tonight.

Looking further out, scattered rain showers and higher elevation snow showers will move across northeast Tennessee Saturday, the weather service said. Light snow accumulations will be possible over some of the higher elevations Saturday, mainly above 3,000 feet elevation. A strong system next Wednesday and Thursday may bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and thunderstorms to the region.

Gusty winds are expected today, especially across the higher elevations where probabilities of wind gusts greater than 40 mph are highest. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations and foothills around the Great Smoky Mountains this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/Kl7dscxTtq — NWS Morristown (@NWSMorristown) February 22, 2024

The predictions of gusty wind led the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency to issue a burn ban Feb. 22. "The Tennessee Division of Forestry has issued a HIGH Fire Danger warning for East Tennessee today," the agency posted. "Due to this, no burn permits will be issued within Sevier County."

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee under high fire danger with gusty winds predicted