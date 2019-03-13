While the Bear Cam bears hibernate, the Trump admin weighs a big plan to mine their world

When the peak of summer arrives in Alaska and the radiant midnight sun hangs in the northern sky, tens of millions of salmon make their move. They race up rivers, leap over waterfalls, and clog narrow streams with their hefty, five-pound bodies. It is then that Alaska's Bristol Bay — home to the largest run of sockeye salmon on the planet — comes to life. Wolverines, foxes, lynx, and bald eagles descend upon this untrammeled realm. And the most dominant creature of the land, the brown bear, saunters down to these rivers. It's here that the bears grow fat, stripping the skin off of salmon like it's string cheese and devouring the pink flesh and fatty brains.

"For the bears that live in Bristol Bay, the salmon are basically everything," said Mike Fitz, an ecologist and former park ranger in nearby Katmai National Park — home to the globally popular bears of the park's bear cam who reside in the Bristol Bay watershed. The salmon, after spending two or three years fattening up in the ocean, return to Alaska and provide bounties of food for bears while enriching the Alaskan ecosystem with nutrients. "Salmon affect every strand of the food web," said Fitz. "They transcend boundaries between the ocean and land in ways no other organism can."

"This is the largest remaining salmon population in the world," said Carl Safina, an ecologist at Stony Brook University. "It’s a precious, humanly-valued, and indefinitely sustainable resource that is heavily relied upon by people." Indeed, in the summer of 2018, over 62 million sockeye salmon returned to Bristol Bay — millions of which were caught by the region's flourishing fishing industry. It was the bay's largest-ever recorded run of salmon.

But unease now looms over the region. This winter, the Trump administration restarted an environmental review that might allow a Canadian mining company, Northern Dynasty, to bore into the ground at the Bristol Bay headwaters — the source of the bay's rivers — in pursuit of copper and gold. Such an unprecedented project, called the Pebble Mine, would dig up 73 million tons of material each year, bringing the risk of lasting change — and possibly irreversible harm — to this salmon-dominated wilderness.

"How does helping this underfunded Canadian company make America great again?" asked Joel Reynolds, Western Director and Senior Attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

"It is absolutely preposterous," added Reynolds, who flew over the remote, proposed mining site in 2016.

The Bristol Bay watershed. The star marks the spot of the proposed Pebble Mine. More

Image: epa

The idea of a Pebble Mine isn't new. The Obama administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scrutinized the project, concluding that the mine "could result in significant and unacceptable adverse effects on ecologically important streams, wetlands, lakes, and ponds and the fishery areas they support," and placed a slew of restrictions on the project. The mine's prospects looked dismal as investors fled. "All the money had left the project," said Reynolds. "The project was on the verge of going away."

But now it's back. "The Trump administration threw that project a lifeline," said Reynolds, referencing the reopening an environmental assessment. "There's no question about it."

In 2017, CNN reported that then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt — known for disseminating climate-denialist talking points to his staff — met with Pebble Mine brass to discuss the project. Following the meeting, the EPA confirmed that Pruitt had allowed the environmental review to proceed.