While bobcat visited playground at Maysville Local Schools, the children were kept inside

ZANESVILLE− A bobcat was sighted Tuesday morning on the campus of Maysville Local Schools, putting the school in a soft lockdown.

The bobcat was noticed at approximately 8:30 a.m., right before the buses arrived at Maysville Elementary. It had found its way into the fenced-in school playground at the back of the school, which is where it stayed while children arrived for school. The school had people monitoring the feline and two deputies were on site to ensure the students' safety, according to superintendent Brian Blum.

The school was on soft lockdown until the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived to remove the cat at around 11:30 a.m.

