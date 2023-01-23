While Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) shareholders have made 26% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 5.3% this week

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) share price is up 25% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Clear Secure didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Clear Secure grew its revenue by 72% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 25% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Clear Secure. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Clear Secure boasts a total shareholder return of 26% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 7.8% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Clear Secure , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

