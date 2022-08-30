While congratulating Lukashenko on his birthday, Putin discusses situation in Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 12:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the war in Ukraine during a congratulatory call on the occasion of the birthday of Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Source: Kremlin website

Quote: "During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus, on the occasion of his birthday.

They discussed some important topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Ukraine."

Details: It is reported that earlier, Putin sent Lukashenko a congratulatory telegram. The President of the Russian Federation stated that he expects "to continue constructive dialogue and close joint work on increasing bilateral cooperation in all areas, and further development of integration within the framework of the Union State."

For reference: Lukashenko turned 68 on 30 August.

