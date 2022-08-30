While congratulating Lukashenko on his birthday, Putin discusses situation in Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alexander Lukashenko
    Alexander Lukashenko
    President of Belarus since 1994
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

IRYNA BALACHUK – TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 12:50

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the war in Ukraine during a congratulatory call on the occasion of the birthday of Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

Source: Kremlin website

Quote: "During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Belarus, on the occasion of his birthday.

They discussed some important topics on the bilateral agenda, as well as the situation in Ukraine."

Details: It is reported that earlier, Putin sent Lukashenko a congratulatory telegram. The President of the Russian Federation stated that he expects "to continue constructive dialogue and close joint work on increasing bilateral cooperation in all areas, and further development of integration within the framework of the Union State."

For reference: Lukashenko turned 68 on 30 August.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.
Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.



Recommended Stories

  • José Eduardo dos Santos: State funeral for Angola ex-president

    Angolans mourn 38-year ruler José Eduardo dos Santos, despite a family row over where he should be buried.

  • Russians shell Kharkiv with artillery; there are fatalities

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 10:29 On 30 August, the Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv with artillery; early reports mention 4 dead, 9 injured, but details are being confirmed.

  • Russia shells Red Cross base in Slovyansk, Donetsk Oblast

    Russian artillery has attacked an evacuation coordination center of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Slovyansk, DonetskOblast, the head of ICRC’s rapid response team in Ukraine, Taras Logginov, said in a Facebook post on Aug. 29.

  • Ukraine grain ship with aid for Ethiopia docks in Djibouti

    The shipment on board has been arranged by the UN to get wheat to a country with millions in need.

  • A U.S. Translation Flop Is Fueling a Messy Row Over Putin’s War

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty​​Behind closed doors, a group of U.S. diplomats sat down to negotiate a crucial agreement about protecting Ukraine’s borders after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Little did they know their efforts to seem direct and sincere in negotiations would devolve into a clouded message of seeming contradictions at the center of a war in Ukraine.The plan was to finalize a deal in December of 1994 about all of the nuclear weapons Ukraine inherit

  • Biden Wants to Block Another Crimea-Style Land Grab by Russia

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyU.S. officials have been warning for weeks now that Russia is preparing to conduct sham referenda in Ukrainian territories Russian forces have seized. But what was once a future concern is now a present danger as two U.S. officials told The Daily Beast, who cautioned the potential referendum—or multiple referenda, one for each occupied territory—could happen as early as October. The Crimea-esque step by the Russians will likely pose a ke

  • Massive explosions heard in Mykolaiv and Kherson

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 29 AUGUST 2022, 15:36 Powerful explosions have been heard in Mykolaiv and temporarily occupied Kherson. Locals are being asked to remain in bomb shelters. Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, Suspilne Quote: "There are massive explosions in the city! Everyone immediately go to the bomb shelters!" Details: There are also sounds of explosions in Kherson.

  • China sets Oct. 16 opening date for Communist Party congress

    China says a key congress of the ruling Communist Party at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to be granted a third five-year term will open on Oct. 16. Such congresses are held every five years and usually bring in a new slate of leaders, particularly on the party's all-powerful seven-member Politburo Standing Committee. Xi, who is also head of state and chief of the powerful military, broke with convention in 2018 by amending the party constitution to remove all term limits on the presidency, essentially making him leader for life.

  • US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

    Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them. The Washington Post first reported that Russia has faced technical problems with the Iranian drones.

  • Solomon Islands to ban navy ships from ports until new process in place

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands has suspended entry into its waters for foreign navy ships pending adoption of a new process for approval of port visits, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday, in a bid to better police its exclusive economic zones. The suspension of entry followed incidents last week when a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, the Oliver Henry, and a Royal Navy vessel, HMS Spey, were unable to make port calls because the government did not respond to requests to refuel and provision. "We have requested our partners to give us time to review, and put in place our new processes, before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country," Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare said in a statement.

  • Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

    Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc. Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the Southeast Asian country. Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage point.

  • Guatemala pledges support for Taiwan, China accuses island of 'political manipulation'

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday that the Central American country will "always support" Taiwan, after China conducted its largest-ever military drills around the self-ruled island earlier this month. Meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Bucaro said that Guatemala and Taiwan were "like-minded countries" united by a "democratic alliance".

  • Fmr Israeli UN Amb.: American weakness with Iran deal could see Israel 'get closer' with Arab neighbors

    Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon predicts Israel and Arab nations may see greater 'cooperation' due to lack of strong U.S. position regarding Iran.

  • Taliban officials nearing contract for purchase of gasoline from Russia

    The Taliban administration is in the final stages of talks in Moscow over the terms of a contract for Afghanistan to purchase gasoline and benzene from Russia, Afghan officials told Reuters. Habiburahman Habib, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Ministry of Economy confirmed that an official delegation chaired by the commerce ministry was in the Russian capital and finalising contracts for supplies of wheat, gas and oil. A source from the office of the Minister of Commerce and Industry told Reuters technical officials from his ministry and the Ministry of Finance had stayed in Moscow to work on the contracts after a ministerial delegation visited this month.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Warns That War ‘Could Last Years’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlBonds Slump, Stock Selloff Deepens as Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Ukraine “could last years,” telling a newspaper that Berlin is ready to

  • Japan to coordinate with Sri Lanka creditors to resolve debt crisis

    Japan will coordinate with other creditors to resolve Sri Lanka's deepening financial crisis, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, urging all creditor nations to gather and discuss the South Asian nation's debt at the same table. "We are concerned about Sri Lanka's severe socio-economic situation," Suzuki told reporters. Sri Lanka must accelerate talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout, while all bilateral creditors, including China and India, must gather to discuss the issue, Suzuki said.

  • France Nears Deal With Algeria for More Natural Gas Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlUS Futures Sink and Bonds Slump as Dollar Climbs: Markets WrapFrench utility Engie SA is closing in on an agreement with Algeria for an increase in imports of natural gas, a deal that could come

  • Russia forecasts drop in arms export revenue

    Meanwhile, a government official announced that Russian arms exports brought in $14.6 billion in revenue for 2021.

  • EU may agree tightening visas for Russians, discuss training of Ukraine troops

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers, meeting in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, may agree tightening the issuance of visas for Russians and start debating a wider ban on tourist visas though there is no agreement on that, EU officials said. The six-month-old war in Ukraine remains a foreign policy priority for the bloc and a visa ban for Russians pushed by some mainly eastern member states will be at the top of the agenda. The bloc's defence ministers, also meeting in Prague on Monday and Tuesday, will also discuss options for setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

  • Afghanistan Withdrawal: A political turning point for way public felt about Biden

    The U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago was a watershed moment for President Biden, who had been enjoying high approval ratings prior to the pullout.