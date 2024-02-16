While exploring New Castle, drop into Scattered Books for your next read and meet the rabbits

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

Check lohud.com every Friday to see where our photographer went for our newest lohud on location feature.

Laura Schaefer, owner of Scattered Books, creates a Valentine's display Jan. 26 while holding Moo, one of the bunnies at the shop in Chappaqua, one of two hamlets in the town of New Castle. The book store specializes in gift baskets, parties and author events, and has three resident bunnies for customers to visit.

The Millwood antique fire truck from 1924 is displayed at Millwood Fire Station No. 1 in Millwood, one of two hamlets in the town of New Castle. The 100 percent volunteer fire company celebrates 100 years of service this year.

Staff members prepare sandwiches for the lunch crowd Feb. 5 at Rocky's Millwood Deli in Millwood. The Westchester institution has been open since 1961 and started staying open 24/7 365 days a year 35 years ago.

Late 19th century artifacts are displayed Jan. 29 in the kitchen of the Horace Greeley House at the New Castle Historical Society in Chappaqua. New York Tribune Editor and presidential candidate Horace Greeley lived there from 1864 to 1872.

The Church of Saint Mary the Virgin in Chappaqua is a stone Gothic Revival from 1906 that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The church was originally built as a private chapel in memory of Muriel Gwendolen Clendenin, daughter of Rev. Frank Montrose Clendenin and Gabrielle Greeley Clendenin, daughter of Horace Greeley, who died as a child.

Karen Bazik, a member of the Chappaqua Garden Club, leads a pressed flower workshop Feb. 7 for the Junior Garden Club at Chappaqua Library in Chappaqua. The library offers a variety of programs for kids, teens and adults.

Birds visit the feeder Feb. 5 at Pruyn Sanctuary in Chappaqua, one of eight sanctuaries owned by the Saw Mill River Audubon. Pruyn Sanctuary protects 92 acres of open space with hiking trails, and has a butterfly and hummingbird garden as well as a demonstration garden. They are open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

The Chappaqua Railroad Station and Plaza was built in 1902. The station is on the Metro-North Harlem line and houses Bobo's Cafe. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Simon Cohen reupholsters a chair Jan. 29 at Simon Cohen Interiors in Chappaqua. Cohen began learning his skills as a child in London while visiting his father at the family business. After spending a career in window treatments, he opened the shop two years ago. They do custom upholstery, reupholstery, curtains, blinds and shades.

The former Reader's Digest building in a Georgian Revival-style has transformed into the Chappaqua Crossing Apartments in Chappaqua. The renovation of the iconic building into 64 apartments was completed in 2018.

