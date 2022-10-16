While Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders have made 387% in 5 years, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 5.2% this week

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 36% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In that time, the share price has soared some 387% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 67% drop, in the last year.

In light of the stock dropping 5.2% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Fate Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Fate Therapeutics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 59% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 37% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Fate Therapeutics, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Fate Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Fate Therapeutics will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Fate Therapeutics shareholders did even worse, losing 67%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 37%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fate Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Fate Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

